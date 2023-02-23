DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 23, 2023--
The "Private LTE Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global private LTE market size reached US$ 5.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 10.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.8% during 2022-2028.
Private long-term evolution (LTE) refers to a cellular network system that provides individual network services independent of any carrier. It includes hardware, mobile core software, subscriber identification module (SIM) cards and network orchestration software that can be configured to support the specific requirements of an individual or an enterprise.
Private LTE utilizes localized micro towers and small cells to provide enhanced connectivity, modify applications and reduce latency in the network. In comparison to public LTE, private LTE runs on its dedicated equipment and offers independent coverage, security, and performance. As a result, private LTE finds extensive applications across various industries, such as education, healthcare, manufacturing, oil and gas, energy and utility, retail and e-commerce, information technology (IT) and telecommunication.
Private LTE Market Trends:
Significant growth in the telecommunication industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Private LTE provides improved bandwidth and data transfer speeds that prevent unstable internet connections during video and audio calls.
Additionally, the widespread product utilization in smartphones and smart home devices, such as security alarms, connected city streetlights, smart waste management and wearable fitness and health trackers, is favouring the market growth.
Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the integration of communication systems with artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to provide seamless connectivity, enhanced security, outdoor coverage, and low latency, are providing a thrust to the market growth. These technologies analyse, optimize, and improve the data and maintain the confidentiality of sensitive information within the network.
Other factors, including the increasing demand for wireless networks across organizations, along with the widespread product adoption in the medical industry for improved communications between healthcare systems, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global private LTE market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on component, technology, frequency band, deployment model and industry vertical.
Breakup by Component:
- Infrastructure
- Service
Breakup by Technology:
- FDD
- TDD
Breakup by Frequency Band:
- Licensed
- Unlicensed
- Shared Spectrum
Breakup by Deployment Model:
- Centralized
- Distributed
Breakup by Industry Vertical:
- Healthcare
- IT and Telecom
- Manufacturing, Retail and E-commerce
- Government and Defense
- Energy and Utility
- Oil and Gas
- Education
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
