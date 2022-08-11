MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022--

Alvogen, a privately held pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling generic and branded products, announced today a favorable district court ruling on multiple patents related to the company’s proposed generic to Xifaxan®, a treatment for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea (IBS-D) in adults.

“We are extremely pleased with the district court’s decision, which brings us one step closer to bringing a more affordable alternative to patients taking Xifaxan for IBS-D,” said Robert Wessman, Chairman of Alvogen.

Mr. Wessman is also the founder and serves as Executive Chairman of Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO), a global biotech company specializing in the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide.

About Alvogen

Alvogen is a privately held pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling generic and branded products for the US market. The company has a diverse portfolio and pipeline that includes both branded and generic products across various dosage forms. The Alvogen-family of companies and include Alvogen US (Generics), Almatica (Brands) and Almaject (Injectables).

