PUYALLUP, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022--
Pro-Vac, a leading provider of essential subsurface infrastructure services, announced today that it has acquired Vac-One, a leading provider of hydro excavation services in Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado and New Mexico. The combination significantly enhances and expands Pro-Vac’s scale and geographic reach.
The combination will enable Pro-Vac to rapidly expand its subsurface infrastructure service offering across a national footprint. The combination was supported by Gallant Capital Partners (“Gallant”), the majority owner of Pro-Vac, who will continue to invest significant capital into the combined business to further expand Pro-Vac.
“We are incredibly excited to further grow Pro-Vac in combination with Vac-One,” Graham Gill, CEO of Pro-Vac, added. “Enhancing Vac-One’s current service offerings with Pro-Vac’s platform of diversified subsurface infrastructure services will immediately benefit Vac-One’s existing customer base. The ability to leverage the combined platform’s capabilities will provide our customers with the most comprehensive set of infrastructure services in the market.”
“Vac-One represents an opportunity to acquire a scaled foothold in a high-growth region. We look forward to expanding its service offerings and accelerating growth within the infrastructure end market,” said Anthony Guagliano, Partner at Gallant.
About Pro-Vac
Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Puyallup, Washington, Pro-Vac is a leading provider of essential subsurface infrastructure services. The company’s service offerings include hydro excavation, stormwater and sewer systems maintenance, pipeline jetting, pipeline repair / grouting, CCTV pipe inspections, vacuum sweeping and other specialty services. Pro-Vac’s customers include contractors, municipalities, and utility companies. For more information, please visit: www.pro-vac.com
About Vac-One
Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Deer Park, Texas, Vac-One is a leading provider of essential subsurface infrastructure services. The company’s service offerings include hydro excavation, air vacuum excavation, and cathodic protection. Vac-One’s customers include contractors, municipalities, industrial, energy and utility companies.
About Gallant Capital Partners
Gallant Capital Partners is a private equity firm that makes control investments in industrial, business services, and technology companies. Gallant executes on an operationally focused investment strategy with a priority on partnering closely with companies that can benefit from its extensive industry relationships and operating expertise. The firm partners with management teams to maximize value and drive long-term, sustainable growth for its portfolio companies. Gallant Capital Partners was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Los Angeles. For more information, please visit: www.gallantcapital.com
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005239/en/
Jamie Kim, Jkim@gallantcapital.com
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA WASHINGTON
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE URBAN PLANNING MANUFACTURING CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY BUILDING SYSTEMS ARCHITECTURE OIL/GAS STEEL ENERGY CHEMICALS/PLASTICS
SOURCE: Pro-Vac
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 11/07/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 11/07/2022 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005239/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.