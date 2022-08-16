New York , Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Analysts at Noble Capital reiterate 'Outperform' rating and $5 price target on Genprex click here
- Montero Mining and Exploration provides exploration update on its Avispa copper-molybdenum project in Chile click here
- TNR Gold pleased by encouraging copper intercepts at Los Azules project owned by McEwen Copper click here
- Great Atlantic Resources discovers high-grade antimony sample at its Glenelg property in New Brunswick click here
- SinglePoint brings in record $4.5M revenue in 2Q fueled by Boston Solar acquisition click here
- MySize posts huge 2Q revenue jump; reiterates 2022 revenue guidance of at least $5M click here
- Kootenay Silver welcomes latest drill assays from Columba silver project in Chihuahua state, Mexico click here
- PyroGenesis Canada posts 2Q revenue of $5.8M; current backlog and awarded contracts of $35.3M click here
- HealthLynked says 2Q revenue rose 3% from 1Q click here
- FDCTech reports 1,985% leap in six-month revenue reflecting the continued successful integration of its wealth management business click here
- Delta 9 Cannabis posts 2Q revenue growth; acquires three retail cannabis stores in Manitoba click here
- Royal Helium finds “significant” helium shows as Val Marie-1 exploration well in Saskatchewan hits 2,596m total depth click here
- Westwater Resources is on track to become the first US producer of natural graphite for lithium-ion batteries and energy storage click here
- PlantX sees July gross revenue reach $1.2M as Little West cold-pressed juices drive sales click here
- Deepspatial receives revenue-generating contract from a leading fast-moving consumer goods company in South Asia click here
- Tartisan Nickel commences second phase of environmental baseline studies at Kenbridge nickel project in Ontario click here
- Fabled Copper announces additional results from 2021 surface fieldwork on Muskwa Copper Project click here
- Vicinity Motor announces distribution agreement with TOK Group for VMC 1200 Class 3 electric trucks click here
- Magna Mining unveils 'transformational' acquisition of Loncan, which includes Denison project click here
- Genprex announces US patent for REQORSA Immunogene Therapy in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancers click here
- VolitionRx adds marketing executive Mickie Henshall to its board of directors click here
- Fobi AI enters into Qples by Fobi reseller agreement with leading media platform ShopperBridge click here
- Revive Therapeutics says to amend study protocol for Bucillamine trial for resubmission to US FDA click here
- Plurilock Security included as sample vendor in Gartner Hype Cycle for Digital Identity; closes first tranche of private placement click here
- American Manganese hails increase in processing capacity in leaching stage tests at recycling demonstration plant click here
- Emmaus Life Sciences reports Q2 2022 net revenue of $4.3M after sales of Endari sickle cell disease treatment to United Arab Emirates click here
- Planet 13 Holdings says 2Q revenue rose significantly from previous quarter click here
- Kidoz reports strong 2Q growth; reiterates full-year revenue guidance of $19M-$21M click here
- Alkaline Fuel Cell Power advances C$2.2 million combined heat and power (CHP) project for condo in Toronto click here
- KULR Technology says it is ‘encouraged by momentum’ as it reports Q2 results click here
- Recruiter.com posts sharp revenue rise in second quarter of 2022 click here
- Pure Gold Mining continues in bid to lift output and lower costs as it posts second quarter results click here
- Burcon NutraScience reports first quarter sales of C$2.3M click here
- Avicanna highlights 101% year-on-year increase in revenue for the six months to June 30, 2022 click here
- Vox Royalty posts results for second quarter ended June 30, 2022, showing back-to-back record quarterly revenue growth click here
- Steppe Gold reports financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022, issues July production update click here
- Plurilock Security closes first tranche of previously announced non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $1.245M click here
