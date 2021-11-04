CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2021--
ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, today announced that it has acquired Irish Flexible Packaging and Fispak from their parent company, IFP Investments Limited. Both Irish Flexible Packaging and Fispak are Ireland-based manufacturers and distributors of sustainable, flexible packaging serving the dairy, bakery, meat, fish and cheese markets in Ireland and internationally. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Irish Flexible Packaging is the leading supplier of paper-based structures to Ireland’s bakery and dairy sectors, whose customers include the market leaders in these sectors. Fispak is a manufacturer, convertor and distributor of food contact food packaging materials, such as meat casings, boneguard and linerboard for the meat, cheese and fish industry. With these acquisitions, ProAmpac advances its strategy to expand in Europe and the United Kingdom by further enhancing its existing product offering with a strong portfolio of sustainability-focused flexible packaging capabilities. The current management teams at Irish Flexible Packaging and Fispak intend to remain in their current roles post-acquisition.
Greg Tucker, Founder and CEO of ProAmpac, said, “We are pleased to continue ProAmpac’s expansion in Europe with the addition of Irish Flexible Packaging and Fispak. These high-performing businesses strengthen our sustainable packaging capabilities and enhance our ability to serve the leading dairy, bakery, meat and food service companies across Europe and beyond. I welcome these talented teams to the ProAmpac family.”
Barry O’Brien, Chairman of IFP Investments Limited, said, “The ProAmpac team shares our commitment to sustainability and is the ideal partner for the next phase of Irish Flexible Packaging and Fispak’s growth. Our expertise in recyclable food packaging is an exciting complement to ProAmpac’s offering of innovative flexible packaging solutions. We are thrilled to partner with Greg and the ProAmpac team as together we serve an expanded, global customer base with world-class sustainable packaging products.”
Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and other co-investors. ProAmpac has nearly 50 sites globally, with close to 5,800 employees supplying over 5,000 customers in 90 countries. ProAmpac innovates, engineers and manufactures flexible and sustainable packaging and material science solutions for various consumer, healthcare, e-commerce, retail and industrial goods markets. This acquisition continues ProAmpac’s growth in Europe. In 2021, ProAmpac has acquired Ireland-based Euroflex as well as Rapid Action Packaging, IG Industries, Brayford Plastics and Ultimate Packaging in the United Kingdom.
Chris Trick, Investment Partner at Pritzker Private Capital, added, “The addition of Irish Flexible Packaging and Fispak reinforces ProAmpac’s leading position in sustainable food packaging and supports its European expansion strategy. We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with Greg and the ProAmpac team amid the Company’s exciting growth and expansion.”
About ProAmpac
ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering, providing creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac’s approach to sustainability – ProActive Sustainability® – provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by four core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, and Involvement. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com or contact Media@ProAmpac.com.
About IFP Investments Limited (“IFPIL”)
Founded in 2018, IFPIL is an impact investment business led by former CEOs and CFOs. IFPIL is majority owned by Williams Caribbean Capital, who have a focus on the development of renewable energy. In 2019 IFPIL acquired Irish Flexible Packaging and Fispak who manufacture, convert and distribute best-in-class sustainable food packaging solutions, with a mandate for supplying socially responsible and environmentally friendly packaging.
Irish Flexible Packaging was founded in 1992 and is a market leader in the manufacturing of sustainable food packaging in Ireland including certified compostable and recyclable wax paper to the bakery sector and recyclable aluminum foil to the dairy sector.
Fispak was founded in 1990 and supplies many world’s leading food companies with recyclable food packaging across the meat, fish and cheese sectors including boneguard internationally from Mexico to South Africa to Russia.
About Pritzker Private Capital
Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products, services and healthcare sectors. The firm's differentiated, long duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.
