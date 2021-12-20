CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 20, 2021--
ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, today announced that it has acquired Prairie State Group (“PSG”), an SQF-certified provider of flexible packaging and labeling services based in Franklin Park, Illinois. This acquisition strengthens ProAmpac’s flexible and sustainable packaging offerings for the food and pet food markets and expands its labeling capabilities. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Prairie State Group produces a broad range of SQF-certified and environmentally-friendly flexible packaging and label solutions, including wrappers, pouches, compostable film, roll stock and pressure-sensitive labels. PSG brings state-of-the art, vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities and a diverse base of long-tenured customers to ProAmpac. With the addition of PSG, ProAmpac extends its reach in the food and pet food markets, expands its pouching capabilities and strengthens its leading market position in sustainable, flexible packaging solutions. PSG’s founders and management team will remain with the business post-transaction.
Greg Tucker, Founder and CEO of ProAmpac, said, “PSG’s experienced leadership team and innovative sustainable packaging portfolio are strong complements to ProAmpac. As we continue our growth and expansion strategy, PSG’s world-class manufacturing capabilities, strong market position and commitment to product quality will enhance our offering to customers around the world.”
Rick Heinzen, Founder and CEO of Prairie State Group, said, “We are thrilled to join Greg and the ProAmpac team. Our companies share a strong commitment to quality, safety and sustainability. With this combination, I’m confident that ProAmpac is the right partner to support PSG’s continued growth.”
Graham Redding, President of Prairie State Group, added, “PSG’s expertise in labeling, pouching and compostable products is a great fit with ProAmpac’s offering of sustainability-focused packaging solutions. Our partnership will advance our commitment to innovation and position our businesses to serve a broader customer base with high-quality, specialized products.”
Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and other co-investors. ProAmpac has nearly 50 sites globally, with over 6,000 employees supplying over 5,000 customers in 90 countries. ProAmpac innovates, engineers and manufactures flexible and sustainable packaging and material science solutions for various consumer, healthcare, e-commerce, food service and industrial goods markets.
Kaitlyn Desai, Vice President at Pritzker Private Capital, added, “The addition of Prairie State Group rounds out an exciting year of growth for ProAmpac. This acquisition enhances ProAmpac’s leadership position in the fast-growing food and pet food markets while further strengthening its commitment to sustainable packaging solutions.”
About ProAmpac
ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering, providing creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac’s approach to sustainability – ProActive Sustainability ® – provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by four core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, and Involvement. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com or contact Media@ProAmpac.com.
About Prairie State Group
Prairie State Group is an SQF-certified provider of flexible packaging and labeling solutions located in Franklin Park, IL. Founded in 1989, our eco-friendly business is dedicated helping companies build sustainable practices throughout their entire packaging supply chain lifecycles. PSG offers a wide array of convenient, cost-effective, safe, and environmentally friendly flexible packaging and label solutions. The company works closely with clients to deliver high-quality, branded flexible packaging and pressure-sensitive labels . For more information, visit psglabels.com.
About Pritzker Private Capital
Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products, services and healthcare sectors. The firm's differentiated, long duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.
