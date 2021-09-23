ProAmpac Emphasizes Sustainable Innovations at Pack Expo 2021

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2021--
ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, opens Pack Expo 2021 at Booth SL-6135 with an emphasis on recyclable packaging innovation, shining a spotlight on its numerous recently introduced ProActive Recyclable solutions including an expanded portfolio of paper structures. In addition, ProAmpac will be demonstrating the leading virtual packaging prototyping software branded MAKR.
“Our exhibit underscores ProAmpac’s reputation for packaging innovation and our commitment to a circular economy,” said Adam Grose, chief commercial officer. Pack Expo runs Sept. 27-29 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
ProActive Recyclable Product Group
Since the launch of its first high performance ProActive Recyclable film, R-1000, for form/fill/seal applications and preformed pouches, ProAmpac has introduced five recycle ready products, all of which will be on display for the first time in Las Vegas:
- Recyclable Film for Frozen Applications
- Recyclable Film and premade pouches for dry applications
Adam Grose states, “Offering recyclable solutions today provides the industry with commercially available options to advance their sustainable product development objectives. ProAmpac is committed to serving the world's brand owners with the most advanced materials while also making sure these materials run at-rate on existing filling and converting equipment.”
Fresh Food and Fresh Food-to-Go
Visitors can examine a variety of flexible paper solutions for the food-service category including paper-based delivery; carry-out and tamper-evident bags; paper merchandise bags; and self-opening sacks. Fresh-food-to-go packaging includes sandwich packs, trays, wraps and soft packs. By weight, the largest component of ProAmpac’s fresh-food-to-go packaging is paperboard and paper, and the fiber used is a certified, renewable resource from well-managed forests.
Attendees can inspect the new RecycAll Freshpack. Considered a market first, the RecycAll Freshpack sandwich skillet is an all-fiber sandwich pack with a window. Currently being market tested in the UK, plans are underway for the product to be introduced globally soon.
“Our packaging for convenience foods supports the shift to a circular economy as well as the goal of keeping food fresher and longer,” Grose added.
Bigger Paper Story
ProAmpac’s paper solutions include retail and take-out shopping bags, mailers, and multiwall bags for snacks and dry food applications including pet food.
This year, ProAmpac expanded its substantial capabilities in paper-based markets with the acquisition and integration of APC Paper Group, a leading producer of recycled paper packaging products for foodservice and retail markets; El Dorado Packaging, a leading producer of consumer and industrial multi-wall packaging solutions; and Canada’s Rosenbloom Groupe, specializing in the manufacturing of paper bags and other products, supplying to North American retailers, grocery chains and quick-service restaurants (QSR), as well as wholesale distribution companies.
ProAmpac Innovation
ProAmpac recently opened its Collaboration & Innovation Center (CIC) in Rochester, NY. It’s ProAmpac’s new home for product development, rapid sample prototyping and evaluation of new packaging, as well as a training hub for customers and employees. The 35,000sf facility offers the Design and Sample Lab (DASL), a Packaging Lab and an Analytical and Physical testing lab providing a product development resource for customers’ packaging.
About ProAmpac
ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering, providing creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac’s approach to sustainability – ProActive Sustainability® – provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by four core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, and Involvement. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com or contact Media@ProAmpac.com.
About Pritzker Private Capital
Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products, services and healthcare sectors. The firm's differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.
