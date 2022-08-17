ProAmpac’s Rocky Mount Facility Receives International Sustainability Carbon Certification

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022--
ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, announced their Rocky Mount, VA facility received the International Sustainability Carbon Certification Plus (ISCC Plus). This is a global sustainability certification system which supports the tracking of chemically recycled and bio-based polymers through the supply chain.
“The ISCC Plus certification, coupled with our ProActive Sustainability product offering, underscores ProAmpac’s commitment to helping brand owners and retailers meet their sustainability goals,” states Chad Murdock, president of ProAmpac’s Film and Fiber Division.
ProAmpac’s Rocky Mount facility has extensive film extrusion expertise. Processing conventional product formulas along with chemically recycled, and bio-based alternative materials, Rocky Mount provides sustainable optionality for customers. In addition, chemically (or advanced) recycled polymers can further reduce the use of virgin materials and are the only feedstock derived from post-consumer waste with the same purity and quality as virgin plastics available for food packaging.
“As more chemically recycled content becomes available and consumers better understand the sustainability benefits of the material, the ISCC Plus badge will become an important packaging differentiator,” states Jed Chubb, director of product development — blown film, for ProAmpac. “ProAmpac is excited to couple our blown-film expertise with ISCC Plus certification, delivering more sustainable flexible packaging to market faster for our customers,” says Chubb.
Rocky Mount is ProAmpac’s second facility to earn ISCC Plus. ProAmpac’s Grimsby, UK location received certification in 2021. To learn more about ProAmpac’s sustainable products portfolio got to proampac.com/sustainability/ or email marketing@ProAmpac.com.
About ProAmpac
ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering, providing creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac’s approach to sustainability – ProActive Sustainability® – provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by five core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, Involvement and Impact. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com or contact Media@ProAmpac.com.
About Pritzker Private Capital
Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products and services sectors. The firm's differentiated, long duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.
