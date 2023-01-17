ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2023--
ProArch, a global IT consulting and services organization, announced the acquisition of Trum & Associates (Trum), a data protection company with a deep understanding of regulatory compliance headquartered in Destin, Florida. The acquisition expands ProArch’s cybersecurity and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) practices to secure enterprise data to prevent data breaches and establish a culture that values safeguarding corporate data.
“We are excited to bring enhanced data protection to ProArch’s clients to ensure that business data is secure, available and compliant wherever it resides,” said ProArch Founder and CEO Santosh Kaveti. “ProArch’s cybersecurity and compliance experience, combined with Trum’s proven data protection methodology and data loss prevention (DLP) managed services, will create robust solutions that mitigate long-term risk and prevent financial loss, reputation damage and non-compliance.”
Since 2010, Trum has focused on helping organizations effectively protect and manage sensitive data. Trum’s portfolio of services includes data loss prevention strategy and implementation, data security assessments, data retention, managed DLP services and data management training. Security-conscious companies choose Trum for its technology and vendor-agnostic data protection best practices methodology, as well as expertise in implementing and managing data loss prevention programs.
“Data is the most important asset for every organization today, which is why it is crucial to know where data is stored and who can access it in order to prevent compromise,” said Kaveti. “When organizations can put the focus on deriving value from their data versus protecting it, revenue-generating opportunities will surface.”
About ProArch
Headquartered in Atlanta with offices around the globe, including London and India, ProArch is a global IT consulting and services firm serving hundreds of clients with specializations in cybersecurity and compliance, cloud and infrastructure, data and AI, and software development. ProArch’s mission is to listen closely, understand deeply, and solve strategically for absolute value to our clients. For more information, visit proarch.com.
About Trum & Associates
Since 2010, security-conscious companies have turned to Trum professionals for support of their business-critical applications. Our experienced team of security experts helps our clients conquer the complex challenges of data security. Our solutions and services are specifically designed to be scalable and easily applied to various global privacy regulations including HIPAA, PCI, GDPR, and CPRA/CCPA. Our technology offerings and portfolio of services protect over a hundred enterprise clients worldwide including Fortune 1000 organizations, state government and federal institutions. For more information, visit trumandassociates.com.
