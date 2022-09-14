Probius Emerges to Transform Data Acquisition for AI in Healthcare, adding John Baldoni, Chief Scientific Officer, and Juan C. Cuevas, SVP Marketing and Business Development

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2022--
Probius, a deep tech company bridging the data gap between biology and AI, today announced the expansion of their leadership team. John Baldoni, PhD, has joined as Chief Scientific Officer, and Juan C. Cuevas, PhD, as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Development. These additions position the company to expand collaborations and begin commercialization of its unique bioanalytical platform.
The company is preparing to launch its Quantum Electrochemical Spectroscopy (QES) technology. This breakthrough utilizes a multidimensional approach to represent biological information as a molecular vibration signature. This signal represents the unique composition of the specimen; digital representations of those vibrations reside in the cloud as a digital twin. This unbiased approach to data acquisition offers the ability to analyze the makeup of biological samples across multiple scales, from metabolites to proteins and single cell organisms.
The Probius platform includes the QES instrument, consumables, and data analytics. It enables straightforward, decentralized, reagent-free data collection without sample preparation. It makes practical, for the first time, the creation of biological datasets specifically tailored for AI applications. This will significantly accelerate the pace of biomedical research, from early disease discovery to drug development and therapy monitoring, and eventually enable a world where personalized and predictive data helps people stay ahead of disease.
“As we ramp up applications and expand our community, the ability to tap the expertise of these two accomplished veterans will propel our vision,” said Emmanuel Quevy, CEO of Probius. “John has been chairing our scientific advisory board, and now, as a member of our team, he will offer strategic direction daily. His vast expertise in AI within the biopharmaceutical industry plus his extensive leadership in product development means adding greater insights and partnership capabilities to the team.”
Dr. Baldoni remains chairman of the company’s scientific advisory board in addition to becoming Probius’ Chief Scientific Officer (CSO). He also holds positions as co-founder and CEO of the Atom Research Alliance. With more than 40 years in the pharmaceutical industry in small molecules, biopharmaceuticals and cell-based therapies, his depth of knowledge of the science and industry brings enormous value to Probius. John started GSK’s first AI-driven drug discovery unit, was a member of the R&D executive leadership team for 11 years. He also held several cross-functional strategic initiatives, including advanced manufacturing and discovery modernization. Dr. Baldoni holds a BS in Biochemistry and an MS and PhD in Chemistry from Penn State University.
“I’m excited about how this technology could serve patients, and to have this opportunity to impact Probius’ success,” said Baldoni. “The technology’s capability to easily acquire deep and descriptive molecular data from a single sample has applications across healthcare, from diagnosis to outcomes. We will build an adaptive infrastructure of machines and software that covers all aspects of pharmaceutical R&D, commercialization, and diagnosis, while laying the groundwork for hyper-localization of inexpensive and accurate predictive healthcare.”
The addition of Juan Cruz Cuevas as SVP Marketing and Business Development will solidify Probius’ opportunities for partnership and commercialization success.
“Juan’s passion for making disruptive life science breakthroughs accessible to the public will help Probius reach a new set of audiences,” said Quevy. “He has proven his leadership across multiple life science companies, not only bringing them to product readiness but also playing a significant role in successful commercialization. We are grateful for his commitment to Probius’ vision to bring biological data to the digital age.”
Juan brings to the role over ten years of experience in commercial leadership and product marketing. Before joining Probius he was VP of Customer Experience and Head of Product Marketing at Seer (NASDAQ: SEER). Prior to this he led Product Management at the reproductive health business unit at Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) and held commercial roles at Affymetrix (NASDAQ: AFFX, acquired by TMO). He earned a bachelor’s degree in Biochemistry from the Universidad Nacional de Cordoba, Argentina, a Master's in Biotechnology Management at IE Business School, and a Ph.D. from the University of Barcelona, Spain.
“It’s thrilling to join Probius at this pivotal moment and help bring to market this category-defining tool for life science and healthcare,” said Juan Cruz Cuevas, PhD. “I’m looking forward to realizing the broad application landscape for QES, from drug development and biomarker discovery to synthetic biology. Eventually, we anticipate QES will impact predictive and actionable healthcare the way wearable devices are impacting health and fitness today. We’re moving the data acquisition to the individual instead of the sample to the data acquisition instrument.”
About Probius
Probius, headquartered in Fremont, CA, is a deep-tech company bridging the data gap between biology and AI, thereby illuminating new opportunities for the way biomedical research and healthcare are practiced. By combining physics, mathematics, and biological data, the company will usher in a new age of AI-enabled biological research and decentralized predictive healthcare. Built on ten years of R&D, with over $15M of financial support from the DoD and early-stage investors, the company is commencing the commercialization of its revolutionary products. For more information visit www.probius.bio.
