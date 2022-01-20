TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 20, 2022--
Probo Medical (“Probo”), a leading global provider of medical imaging equipment, parts, repair and service, today announced the completion of its acquisition of REMETRONIX. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
REMETRONIX, incorporated in 1992, is the leading service provider for installation and deinstallation services of medical equipment in North America. Based in Port St. Lucie, Florida, REMETRONIX provides transportation, rigging, installation, de-installation, maintenance, storage and refurbishment of medical imaging equipment. With over 19 years of ISO Certification, REMETRONIX is a trusted leader in services for CT, MRI, PET-CT, X-Ray and Proton Therapy Equipment. Led by President & CEO Russell Knowles and Vice President & COO Nick Giallanzo, the REMETRONIX team spans the United States and Canada with multiple offices across both geographies and one in the United Kingdom.
“We are fortunate to partner with the REMETRONIX team whose expertise in this space is unmatched,” said Michael Asmer, CEO of Probo Medical. “With many of these services already available under Probo Medical in the UK and Europe, we look forward to working with an industry-leading company to establish our presence in North America.”
“Our partnership with Probo Medical will provide REMETRONIX with the resources necessary to develop increasingly elevated solutions for our customers,” said REMETRONIX President & CEO Russell Knowles. “We look forward to being able to bring new opportunities to our customers and employees as part of the Probo Medical family.”
“Working with the Probo Medical team will enable us to harness the power of our combined expertise to take our healthcare services to the next level,” said Nick Giallanzo, REMETRONIX Vice President & COO.
Probo Medical is backed by Varsity Healthcare Partners, a lower middle-market private equity investment firm focused on partnering with founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams to build leading healthcare services companies.
About Probo Medical
Probo Medical is a diversified supplier of refurbished diagnostic imaging equipment. Traditionally focused on ultrasound probes and probe repair, Probo Medical expanded into ultrasound system, C-arm, MRI, CT, X-Ray, Mammography, Fluoroscopy, MRI & CT Pods product lines, offering sales, service, rental, and repair. For more information about Probo Medical, visit http://www.probomedical.com/. For more information about the statistics of Probo Medical’s rankings for Inc. 5000, visit https://www.inc.com/profile/probo-medical.
About REMETRONIX
REMETRONIX is the leading service provider for installation and deinstallation services of medical equipment in North America. Established in 1992, REMETRONIX provides Transportation, Rigging, Installation, Storage, Logistics and Preventive/Corrective Maintenance services to the top original equipment manufacturers. Using the full range of services REMETRONIX has to offer allows the customer to reduce cost with our “turn-key” solution. REMETRONIX has performed more than 55,000 Installation/De-Installation projects since inception and has been ISO 9001:2015 certified for nineteen consecutive years. For more information on REMETRONIX, please visit http://remetronix.com/.
