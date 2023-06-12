VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 12, 2023--
ProCogia, an end-to-end data consultancy, has announced the appointment of Mark Birzell as their new Chief Operating Officer. Mark brings a diverse perspective and depth of first-hand knowledge in assisting companies at every stage of their growth journey. ProCogia has experienced 100% year-on-year revenue growth since 2020 and increased headcount from 10 to 100 employees, despite recent growth and economic challenges in the tech sector. The global ProCogia team serves clients across North America with a team spread over three continents, and offices in Seattle, Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, India and Ireland.
Mark has 25 years of leadership experience and founded and grew a successful 120-person consulting firm with offices in Seattle and Denver. He eventually sold that business to a global management consulting firm — Sia partners, in 2019, where he also led two other acquisitions by Sia. His knowledge of the US market brings strategic insight that will help ProCogia strengthen its position as a leading data consultancy.
Mark's deep understanding of ProCogia's values and entrepreneurial spirit, combined with his proven leadership skills, make him the perfect fit to drive the company's future growth as a global consulting company. With Mark's appointment, ProCogia is thrilled to continue its success story and further enhance its operational management and processes.
“It’s an exciting time for ProCogia as our company grows with the addition of our new COO. Mark brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and expertise and will work closely with our leadership team to accelerate strategic initiatives, share his vast US- market knowledge and enable the organization operationally. He will also help strengthen and build relationships with many of North America’s largest organizations. With our investment in delivery centers in India and Ireland, this broadens our delivery capability and allows us to offer more cost-effective solutions, which is particularly important in these challenging market conditions," said Mehar Pratap Singh, CEO, ProCogia.
