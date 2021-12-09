CARPINTERIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2021--
Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading provider of construction management software, together with The Associated General Contractors of California (AGC), today announced Project Engage: 2022 Leadership Development Program. The program includes interactive cohorts, hands-on learning experiences, and 1:1 executive coaching, with the objectives of increasing leadership capacity, elevating team engagement, and celebrating business success. This year-long experience is open to AGC members.
"Over the course of my career, I have been involved with other leadership training courses. None of them quite hit the mark with how deeply one must go to fully and authentically understand oneself,” said Dave Finn, Vice President of Education at Blach Construction. “Bottom line, you have to know yourself to lead yourself. And only then can you effectively lead others.”
Project Engage stems from a Culture Academy program that Procore kicked off in 2019, a three-day immersive culture and leadership experience that unites construction executives committed to cultivating a healthy workplace culture. Culture Academy was designed to help Procore customers build sustainable cultures that drive business growth and are a competitive advantage.
“As our industry becomes more collaborative and data-driven, the demands on both project delivery and business excellence are increasing exponentially,” said Peter Tateishi, CEO, AGC of California. “In order to win, construction companies must ensure our people are equipped to lead and accelerate their leadership and culture development while mastering business acumen and industry knowledge. Project Engage is our chance to accomplish this, together.”
Project Engage will be offered to AGC members both in-person and virtually. The program kicks off with an executive experience at Procore’s headquarters in Santa Barbara, CA, and continues with virtual gatherings and one-on-one coaching sessions. Individual training features on-demand content, and coaching will be the foundational layer of practical application and personal growth.
“Project Engage was created by the industry, for the industry,” said Steve Zahm, President and Chief Culture Officer, Procore. “The goal is to provide construction leaders with the tools they need to become employers of choice in the future.”
AGC members can sign up for Project Engage here. Watch this video to learn more about Culture Academy and Project Engage, and please reach out to cultureacademy@procore.com for more information.
About the Associated General Contractors of California
Since 1920, the Associated General Contractors of California (AGC) has worked alongside members to provide advocacy, education, career development, and networking opportunities to experienced and next generation construction and contracting professionals. AGC advocates for contractors with state and local governments, while helping members connect with industry leaders through services, innovative programs, and events. Learn more at www.agc-ca.org.
About Procore
Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Our platform connects every project stakeholder to solutions we've built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with our platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.
