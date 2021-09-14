ELK GROVE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2021--
Prodigy Health Insurance Services, a full-service MGU headquartered in the Pacific Northwest, has launched an ERISA qualified level-funded health program to combat rising healthcare costs and the erosion of employee’s benefits.
The new product, Integrated Health Solutions, is designed to provide employers and employees with manageable monthly costs while delivering affordable access to healthcare and long-term price stabilization.
“We’re constantly searching for new ways to improve affordability and accessibility to healthcare,” said John Youngs, CEO of Prodigy. “I firmly believe that IHS has the ability to make a real difference in how employers control costs while providing a quality member experience.”
With a commitment to complete transparency, core features of IHS include a two-year total maximum cost guarantee, fixed monthly contributions and a standardized plan document with balance bill protections.
“Employers should be able to control their own plan destiny,” Mr. Youngs said. “IHS starts with the member in mind while simultaneously paving the way for improved cash flow, lower costs and optimized plan performance.”
More information about Prodigy and Integrated Health Solutions can be found at prodigystoploss.com.
About Prodigy Health Insurance Services
Prodigy delivers innovative solutions to client health plans based on time-tested principles and in-depth knowledge of medical risk management and loss mitigation. In addition to traditional stop loss, we offer experience and expertise in level funded, trust and captive insurance solutions, all designed to help make quality healthcare more affordable and accessible for all. Learn more at prodigystoploss.com.
