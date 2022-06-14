PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 14, 2022--
Productiv, the market leader in software-as-a-service management, today disclosed that the company has hired Miles Kirkpatrick as its CRO. This appointment follows a record sales quarter, in which the company more than doubled its ARR year-over-year. Productiv saw particularly strong customer growth in the enterprise sector (218% year-over-year new business growth), and the mid-market sector (135% year-over-year ARR growth). New customers signed in the first quarter of 2022 include FloQast, iCIMS, Zendesk and Ziff Davis, while returning customers include Zoom, Poshmark and Verkada to name a few. Notably, close to two-thirds of renewing customers signed multi-year contracts.
As companies enter an economic climate with recessionary concerns, procurement and IT executives are looking to cut waste and optimize existing resources. Most companies have more than 300 SaaS apps in use and many are duplicate tools with the same or very similar functions. To better manage and get the most value out of their SaaS investments, IT teams need to align with finance and procurement teams around the most accurate and real-time data – like costs of contracts and renewals and detailed usage metrics. By enabling companies to crunch billions of their own employee app usage data points, the Productiv SaaS Intelligence platform makes it easy to proactively govern all SaaS applications, implement automation for faster SaaS operations and create frictionless experiences to improve employee engagement across SaaS applications. Many Productiv customers have optimized their Opex achieving 24% higher ROI on their SaaS Investments, seen 90% higher IT efficiency in their SaaS operations and improved app adoption across employees by 113%.
“I am excited and honored that Miles has joined us as our new CRO. Miles' exceptional sales leadership and team leadership experience is an incredible addition to the strong business, culture and brand that is at the core of our company, ” said Jody Shapiro, CEO and co-founder of Productiv. “We started the year with a rallying cry of driving the #SaaSIntelligenceMovement together, and our record sales quarter highlights the value we deliver to our customers who need to unlock the most value out of their SaaS portfolio.”
Miles Kirkpatrick arrives at Productiv from Sprinklr, where he served as VP, Central US and Canada, and was the sales leader for Sprinklr's Central US business. Before Sprinklr, he was a Regional Vice President of Sales at Salesforce and also spent time at technology firms Microsoft and The Rubicon Project.
“I have a passion for reducing friction in organizations and believe that enterprises should be doing more to ensure that their employees have the tools to be successful,” said Miles Kirkpatrick, CRO for Productiv. “When I first spoke with Jody Shapiro, Munish Gandhi and Ashish Aggarwal about Productiv’s mission statement, I was sold on the company’s leadership style, the team they built and the problems that they were solving.”
About Productiv
Productiv is the data-driven, enterprise SaaS Intelligence Platform for the modern CIO. Transformational companies use Productiv to create a system of record for their SaaS portfolios with the most detailed view into how software is actually used. With robust data and insights, IT can unlock the most value from their SaaS portfolios while more efficiently executing on day-to-day operations. Founded in 2018 and backed by Accel, IVP and Norwest Venture Partners, Productiv is on a journey to transform how companies think about SaaS and the impact it can have on their organizations. To learn more about Productiv, click here.
