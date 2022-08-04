LINDON, Utah, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE), a technology company (the "Company") that provides solutions which enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances, today reported financial results for its second quarter ending June 30, 2022. A conference call will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.
Second Quarter Summary
- Revenue of $9.6 million, a 60% increase from prior-year quarter
- Gross margin improved 170 basis points year-over-year to 45.7%
- Net income of $284,829 or $0.01 per diluted share
- Generated EBITDA of $569,4121
- Repurchased 451,590 shares of stock
- Non-Oil and Gas revenue is on track to exceed $1 million for the fiscal year, more than tripling our previous year's results
“Our second quarter results reflect continued progress within our historical business segments and into new markets. Revenues increased sequentially for the fifth consecutive quarter, and we reported another quarterly net profit despite product shortages and significant cost pressures across our business,” said Ryan Oviatt, Co-Chief Executive Officer and CFO of Profire Energy. “The initiatives implemented in 2021 and earlier this year made inventory more readily available late in the quarter which allowed us to start to work down sales backorders and to begin replenishing product on the shelf. Our balance sheet remains strong, which affords us the flexibility to respond to additional opportunities within our core business, as well as new markets for our products.”
Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Total revenues for the period equaled $9.6 million, compared to $9.5 million in the first quarter and $6.0 million in the second quarter of 2021. The sequential and year-over-year increases were primarily driven by improving demand from the COVID-19 pandemic recovery and higher oil prices.
Gross profit was $4.4 million, compared to $4.6 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $2.7 million in the prior-year quarter. Gross margin was 45.7% of revenues, compared to 47.9% of revenues in the prior quarter and 44.0% of revenues in the second quarter of 2021. The year-over-year increase in gross profit and margin reflect higher revenue, while the sequential decrease in gross profit and margin reflects the inflation impact on direct labor, shipping and freight costs.
Total operating expenses were $4.4 million, compared to $3.9 million in the first quarter and $3.3 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase is related to higher direct labor costs, headcount increases, and increases in travel and automobile expenses.
Compared with the same quarter last year, operating expenses for G&A increased 36% and R&D increased 20%, while depreciation decreased 4% from the second quarter of 2021.
Net income was $284,829 or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to $627,161 or $0.01 per diluted share in the first quarter and a net loss of ($397,166) or ($0.01) per share in the second quarter last year.
“We continue to experience increased levels of interest in our solutions related to new activity, retrofit programs, and other capital projects that were deferred during the pandemic, due primarily to elevated oil prices,” stated Cameron Tidball, Co-CEO of Profire Energy. “Our initiatives outside our traditional oil and gas business continue to gain traction. We received our largest order in this growth area during the quarter and we are on track to exceed our internal revenue target related to this segment. In addition, we are evaluating potential new products, acquisitions and partnership opportunities to further extend Profire’s offerings. We look forward to building on our momentum through the latter half of 2022 and delivering long-term value to our shareholders,”
Conference Call
Profire Energy Executives will host the call, followed by a question-and-answer period.
Date: Friday, August 5, 2022
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET (6:30 a.m. MT)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-855-327-6837
International dial-in number: 1-631-891-4304
The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via this link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1560935&tp_key=08abf64d02
The webcast replay will be available for one year.
Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting the conference call, please contact Todd Fugal at 1-801-796-5127.
A replay of the call will be available via the dial-in numbers below after 12:30 p.m. ET on the same day through August 19, 2022.
Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Pin Number: 10019852
About Profire Energy, Inc.
Profire Energy is a technology company providing solutions that enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances while mitigating potential environmental impacts related to the operation of these devices. It is primarily focused in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry; however, the Company has commenced identifying applications in other industries where their solutions can likely add value. Profire specializes in the engineering and design of burner and combustion management systems and solutions used on a variety of natural and forced draft applications. Its products and services are sold primarily throughout North America. It has an experienced team of sales and service professionals that are strategically positioned across the United States and Canada. Profire has offices in Lindon, Utah; Victoria, Texas; Homer, Pennsylvania; Millersburg, Ohio; and Acheson, Alberta, Canada. For additional information, visit www.profireenergy.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. Statements made in this release that are not historical are forward-looking statements. This release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s expected growth, the Company’s expected revenues from recent acquisitions, the Company’s plans to make internal and external investments, and the availability of Company resources to make beneficial investments in 2022 and beyond. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in, or anticipated by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking statements include certain economic, business, public market and regulatory risks and factors identified in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.
Contact:
Profire Energy, Inc.
Ryan Oviatt, Co-CEO & CFO
(801) 796-5127
Three Part Advisors
Steven Hooser, Partner
(214) 872-2710
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which statements are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measure of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”). The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
We use this non-GAAP financial measure for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to this non-GAAP financial measure in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors both because it allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making.
The Following is a tabular presentation of EBITDA, including a reconciliation to net income which the Company believes to be the most directly comparable US GAAP financial measure.
|For the three Months Ended June 30,
|2022
|EBITDA Calculation
|Net Income
|$
|284,829
|Add back net income tax expense
|$
|27,177
|Add back net interest expense
|$
|(20,307
|)
|Add back depreciation and amortization
|$
|277,713
|EBITDA calculated
|$
|569,412
|PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|As of
|June 30, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|ASSETS
|(Unaudited)
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|7,418,827
|$
|8,188,270
|Short-term investments
|463,027
|1,013,683
|Accounts receivable, net
|7,311,562
|6,262,799
|Inventories, net (note 3)
|9,256,684
|7,185,248
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets (note 4)
|1,156,314
|1,025,276
|Income tax receivable
|25,994
|560,445
|Total Current Assets
|25,632,408
|24,235,721
|LONG-TERM ASSETS
|Net deferred tax asset
|160,877
|163,254
|Long-term investments
|8,619,410
|8,259,809
|Financing right-of-use asset
|146,100
|65,280
|Property and equipment, net
|10,799,084
|11,185,539
|Intangible assets, net
|1,438,467
|1,549,138
|Goodwill
|2,579,381
|2,579,381
|Total Long-Term Assets
|23,743,319
|23,802,401
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|49,375,727
|$
|48,038,122
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Accounts payable
|$
|2,945,957
|$
|1,822,559
|Accrued liabilities (note 5)
|2,322,683
|1,872,348
|Current financing lease liability (note 6)
|53,269
|30,214
|Total Current Liabilities
|5,321,909
|3,725,121
|LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
|Net deferred income tax liability
|135,698
|136,106
|Long-term financing lease liability (note 6)
|94,958
|35,912
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|5,552,565
|3,897,139
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (note 7)
|Preferred stock: $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized: no shares issued or outstanding
|—
|—
|Common stock: $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized: 52,071,283 issued and 47,033,153 outstanding at June 30, 2022, and 51,720,142 issued and 47,643,233 outstanding at December 31, 2021
|52,072
|51,720
|Treasury stock, at cost
|(7,336,323
|)
|(6,107,593
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|31,371,682
|30,819,394
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(2,654,188
|)
|(2,100,467
|)
|Retained earnings
|22,389,919
|21,477,929
|TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|43,823,162
|44,140,983
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|49,375,727
|$
|48,038,122
These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and accompanying footnotes.
|PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|(Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended June 30,
|For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|REVENUES (note 8)
|Sales of products, net
|$
|8,860,682
|$
|5,374,539
|$
|17,739,105
|$
|10,032,074
|Sales of services, net
|772,465
|659,744
|1,397,182
|1,094,558
|Total Revenues
|9,633,147
|6,034,283
|19,136,287
|11,126,632
|COST OF SALES
|Cost of sales - product
|4,530,065
|2,910,879
|8,912,764
|5,448,513
|Cost of sales - services
|699,937
|465,672
|1,263,674
|845,700
|Total Cost of Sales
|5,230,002
|3,376,551
|10,176,438
|6,294,213
|GROSS PROFIT
|4,403,145
|2,657,732
|8,959,849
|4,832,419
|OPERATING EXPENSES
|General and administrative
|3,786,561
|2,783,872
|7,178,938
|5,338,408
|Research and development
|362,197
|301,445
|670,512
|558,336
|Depreciation and amortization
|159,580
|166,852
|326,597
|334,337
|Total Operating Expenses
|4,308,338
|3,252,169
|8,176,047
|6,231,081
|INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS
|94,807
|(594,437
|)
|783,802
|(1,398,662
|)
|OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
|Gain on sale of property and equipment
|214,841
|38,492
|310,683
|112,393
|Other income (expense)
|(17,949
|)
|4,836
|(36,728
|)
|4,739
|Interest income
|20,307
|28,569
|41,852
|49,631
|Total Other Income
|217,199
|71,897
|315,807
|166,763
|INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|312,006
|(522,540
|)
|1,099,609
|(1,231,899
|)
|INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE)
|(27,177
|)
|125,374
|(187,619
|)
|233,233
|NET INCOME (LOSS)
|$
|284,829
|$
|(397,166
|)
|$
|911,990
|$
|(998,666
|)
|OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|Foreign currency translation gain (loss)
|$
|(290,291
|)
|$
|163,485
|$
|(131,933
|)
|$
|303,091
|Unrealized gains (losses) on investments
|(134,662
|)
|55,529
|(421,788
|)
|47,555
|Total Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|(424,953
|)
|219,014
|(553,721
|)
|350,646
|COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|$
|(140,124
|)
|$
|(178,152
|)
|$
|358,269
|$
|(648,020
|)
|BASIC EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|0.02
|$
|(0.02
|)
|FULLY DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|0.02
|$
|(0.02
|)
|BASIC WEIGHTED AVG NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING
|47,092,275
|48,054,136
|47,285,782
|48,022,295
|FULLY DILUTED WEIGHTED AVG NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING
|48,699,208
|48,054,136
|48,865,186
|48,022,295
These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and accompanying footnotes.
PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(Unaudited)
|For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|2022
|2021
|OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net income (loss)
|$
|911,990
|$
|(998,666
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|558,832
|683,597
|Gain on sale of property and equipment
|(310,683
|)
|(112,393
|)
|Bad debt expense
|28,474
|(32,463
|)
|Stock awards issued for services
|412,893
|332,127
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(877,417
|)
|(7,313
|)
|Income taxes receivable/payable
|534,456
|(299,436
|)
|Inventories
|(2,097,471
|)
|577,341
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(140,352
|)
|988,464
|Deferred tax asset/liability
|(408
|)
|78,746
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|1,601,376
|345,818
|Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|621,690
|1,555,822
|INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|412,339
|69,484
|Purchase of investments
|(231,032
|)
|(719,817
|)
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(223,215
|)
|(93,049
|)
|Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
|(41,908
|)
|(743,382
|)
|FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Value of equity awards surrendered by employees for tax liability
|(93,527
|)
|(42,829
|)
|Cash received in exercise of stock options
|25,106
|—
|Purchase of treasury stock
|(1,228,731
|)
|—
|Principal paid towards lease liability
|(19,787
|)
|(21,749
|)
|Net Cash Used in Financing Activities
|(1,316,939
|)
|(64,578
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|(32,286
|)
|25,201
|NET CHANGE IN CASH
|(769,443
|)
|773,063
|CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|8,188,270
|9,148,312
|CASH AT END OF PERIOD
|$
|7,418,827
|$
|9,921,375
|SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION
|CASH PAID FOR:
|Interest
|$
|1,253
|$
|2,353
|Income taxes
|$
|21,000
|$
|17,150
|NON-CASH FINANCING AND INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Common stock issued in settlement of accrued bonuses
|$
|212,787
|$
|—
These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and accompanying footnotes.
1 See “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below
