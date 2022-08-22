PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022--
Project Management Institute (PMI) today announced that its Board of Directors has named Pierre Le Manh as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005706/en/
Project Management Institute Names Pierre Le Manh as New President & Chief Executive Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
Starting September 1, Pierre Le Manh, a veteran CEO of professional services and knowledge industries, will lead PMI’s fast-growing global organization and oversee the continued execution of PMI’s Impact Strategy. In his role, Pierre will also serve as the lead advocate for PMI’s global organization and close to a hundred million project professionals worldwide.
“We are very excited to bring Pierre Le Manh on board after a thorough selection process,” said Jennifer Tharp, PMP, Chair of PMI’s Board of Directors. “We have big ambitions for the future of our profession and the Project Management Institute as a leading global organization. Pierre brings the global experience and credentials to accelerate PMI’s current business and further our innovation and transformation journey. As Michael DePrisco will resume his responsibilities as PMI’s chief operating officer, the Board and myself want to express our gratitude to Michael for serving as interim CEO during the selection process.”
Pierre Le Manh has served in CEO roles for over 20 years at knowledge, research, and technology-based companies worldwide. He has lived and worked in Paris, Montreal, London, Rome, and New York City. He brings a proven track record of growth, transformation, and globalization and a passion for team building and nurturing culture.
“Think about what project professionals have achieved across all sectors of the economy and society: from construction to technology, from healthcare to government, from consumer goods to infrastructure, from arts to sciences,” said Le Manh. “Maybe even more importantly, think of the daunting tasks ahead of them when humanity has no other choice than to pursue more sustainable development in the future. Without competent professionals to lead and run projects, ideas cannot be made a reality. Project professionals are the doers and builders of transformation.”
“I am eager to work with PMI’s Board, Michael DePrisco and the leadership team, and our growing global team of more than 700 permanent employees to take on the challenges of a new era, innovate and build upon PMI’s status as a fast-growing global leader in professional development, education, and upskilling,” continued Le Manh. “I enthusiastically look forward to meeting and working with the greater global mission-driven community of changemakers of more than 300 chapters, 10,000 volunteers, and close to 700,000 active PMI members to create better outcomes for individuals, businesses, and society worldwide.”
Before joining PMI, Pierre Le Manh recently led a project for the North American expansion of Galileo Global Education, a European leader in post-secondary higher education and education technology. Until 2021, he served as the Chief Executive Officer of North America and Global Deputy CEO of Ipsos, the global leader in market research and data analytics, where he played a key leadership role in the company’s global expansion for over 15 years, first as CEO for EMEA and then as global head of several professional practices before heading the North American business. Before Ipsos, he held several other CEO positions in technology-based services and publishing.
“I am very excited to leverage the broad and deep experience I have gained over my career to lead the PMI organization and, in particular, to create a stronger membership experience for project professionals seeking lifelong learning and development opportunities and for corporate partners investing in reskilling and upskilling their workforce,” Le Manh said.
About Project Management Institute (PMI)
Project Management Institute (PMI) is the leading professional development organization for project management and the authority for a growing global community of millions of professionals of the project economy who use project, program, and portfolio management skills and competencies.
Building on a proud legacy dating to 1969, PMI is a not-for-profit for-purpose organization working in nearly every country to advance careers, strengthen organizational success, and enable project professionals and changemakers with new skills and ways of working to maximize their impact. PMI offerings include globally recognized standards, certifications, online courses, thought leadership, tools, digital publications, and communities.
PMI empowers people to make ideas a reality and helps professionals and changemakers create better outcomes for businesses, communities, and society worldwide. Through global advocacy, networking, collaboration, research, and education, PMI prepares organizations and individuals at every stage of their career journey to work smarter to drive success in a world of change.
Visit us at www.PMI.org, LinkedIn, https://www.facebook.com/PMInstitute, and on Twitter @PMInstitute.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005706/en/
CONTACT: Project Management Institute (PMI)
Kerman Kasad
KEYWORD: PENNSYLVANIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES CONSULTING
SOURCE: Project Management Institute (PMI)
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 08/22/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 08/22/2022 08:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005706/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.