The "Esoteric Testing Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The future of the global esoteric testing market looks promising, with opportunities in the independent & reference laboratories and hospital laboratories industries.
Expected to grow with a CAGR of 12% from 2019 to 2024, the market is driven by the rising geriatric population, increased prevalence of chronic diseases, burden of infectious diseases, demand for early disease detection, awareness of personalized medicine, and increased funding for the development of innovative esoteric tests.
Key Companies mentioned in the report:
- Labcorp
- Quest Diagnostics
- Opko Health
- Miraca
- Myriad Genetics
- Sonic Healthcare
- Foundation Medicine
- ACM Global Laboratories
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the esoteric testing market size and its forecast through 2024, segmented by product type, technology, end user, and region:
By Product Type
- Infectious Diseases Testing
- Endocrinology Testing
- Oncology Testing
- Immunology Testing
- Genetic Testing
- Toxicology Testing
- Neurology Testing
- Others
By Technology
- Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA)
- Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)
- Mass Spectrometry
- Real Time-PCR
- Flow Cytometry
- Radioimmunoassay
- Others
By End User
- Independent & Reference Laboratories
- Hospital Laboratories
By Region
- North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan)
- Rest of the World (Brazil)
The report provides comprehensive answers to the following key questions:
- What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global esoteric testing market by product type, technology, end user, and region?
- Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?
- Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?
- What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the esoteric testing market?
- What are the business risks and threats to the esoteric testing market?
- What are emerging trends in this esoteric testing market and the reasons behind them?
- What are some changing demands of customers in the esoteric testing market?
- What are the new developments in the esoteric testing market? Which companies are leading these developments?
- Who are the major players in this esoteric testing market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?
- What are some of the competitive products and processes in this esoteric testing area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?
- What M&A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in the esoteric testing market?
