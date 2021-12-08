ALLENTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2021--
ProModel Corporation, a leading provider of simulation-based predictive & prescriptive analytic decision-support solutions, has formed a partnership with Datech Solutions, the Autodesk-focused business of Tech Data, a TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) company.
The agreement gives partners addressing the architectural and mechanical sectors with an opportunity to broaden their portfolio, increase revenues and offer added value to their customers. With the ProModel AutoCAD Edition, they can provide a solution that enables users to quickly define and simulate a process model, which can then be viewed, modified, and finalized.
Mike Appel, senior vice president, Datech Solutions, said: “Our partnership with ProModel enables Autodesk partners to enhance the value they offer to their customers, drive closer relationships and increase their own revenue potential. ProModel makes it easy to build realistic, effective simulation models within AutoCAD’s software tools and thus gain deeper insights and drive greater efficiency of manufacturing and construction projects. It’s an excellent opportunity for our partners.”
Keith Vadas, president and CEO of ProModel, commented: “ProModel is excited about the partnership with Datech Solutions. Its expertise in AutoCAD solutions will enable partners to deliver the full benefits and ROI of our joint solutions to their customers in the architectural and mechanical sectors.”
With its unparalleled knowledge and experience of AutoCAD solutions and the personalized service it offers to partners, Datech is well-established as the leading Autodesk distributor in the EMEA region. The agreement with ProModel is part of a wider strategic plan that will see Datech provide select add-on solutions that enable partners to add more value and thus drive increased loyalty and customer satisfaction.
ProModel AutoCAD Edition enables organizations to improve process throughput and resource utilization, make better use of available capacity and drive higher levels of efficiency and customer service. ProModel works closely with Autodesk teams to develop and take full advantage of the joint solution, which enables users to build and simulate models in AutoCAD Architecture and AutoCAD Mechanical. As well as the standard edition, versions that support 3D Animator in Inventor, and in addition, the ProModel Optimisation Suite, are also available.
Datech Solutions provides specialist and value-added services to Autodesk partners throughout the EMEA region. With its dedicated expertise and vast experience in the full range of Autodesk solutions, backed by Tech Data’s operational, logistical, and financial strength, it can support Autodesk partners in maximizing sales and profitability, driving business efficiency, and helping them to deliver higher levels of customer satisfaction.
About ProModel Corporation
ProModel Corporation, based in Allentown, PA, was founded in 1988. ProModel Corporation specializes in commercial off-the-shelf software to help organizations optimize portfolios, projects, processes, and resource decisions that best align with business strategy. For more information, please visit www.promodel.com.
