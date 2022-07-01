DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 1, 2022--
The "Promoting and Advertising Dietary Supplements in Compliance with FDA and FTC Regulations" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This webinar will review the applicable regulations, walk you through real-life case studies, help you address compliance, and tell you how to respond to an enforcement action.
Why Should You Attend:
FDA and FTC routinely initiate enforcement actions, including Untitled Letters, Warning Letters, Recalls, etc., against dietary supplement makers who misbrand their products by violating FDA advertising and promotion regulations, e.g., by claiming the product can treat, cure, prevent, mitigate or diagnose disease.
Sometimes the Department of Justice gets involved and prosecutes firms on behalf of these agencies for violations. Such prosecutions often involve lawsuits against individuals running the companies, and can lead to Consent Decrees for the companies and their owners and responsible corporate officers. These threats can be avoided with proper review of promotional materials and by training and educating staff.
You will have opportunities to ask questions
- Is your organization in compliance with FDA advertising and promotion regulations?
- Is FDA investigating your firm right now?
- Is your competitor blowing the whistle on you?
Who Should Attend:
- Owners
- Executives and managers
- Regulatory Affairs professionals
- Quality Assurance professionals
- Attorneys
Key Topics Covered:
- Compliance and what you can do to protect yourself and your company.
- Tips on how to market dietary supplements that benefit health.
- Regulations governing the promotion and advertising of dietary supplements.
- Types of claims FDA allows will be discussed, e.g., Qualified Health Claims, Structure/Function Claims and Nutrient Content Claims.
- Case studies and examples offered.
- Enforcement actions and what to expect if government is investigating your firm.
- How FDA and FTC regulations intertwine.
- The role of the Department of Justice.
- Case law on point.
For more information about this webinar visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/djadme
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220701005208/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FDA HEALTH FITNESS & NUTRITION
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 07/01/2022 06:27 AM/DISC: 07/01/2022 06:28 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220701005208/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.