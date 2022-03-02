Propanc Biopharma’s Cancer Stem Cell Technology Offers Renewed Hope to Achieve a Total Victory Against Metastatic Cancer

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 2, 2022--
Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCQB: PPCB) (“Propanc” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel cancer treatments for patients suffering from recurring and metastatic cancer, today announced that among the large and rapidly growing stem cell therapeutics sector, the Company’s cancer stem cell technology, PRP, offers renewed hope to achieve a total victory in the fight against cancer. As stem cell therapeutics continue to evolve in a wide range of indications, from tissue regeneration, to even curing HIV, the discovery of cancer stem cells (CSCs) and their critical role in enabling solid tumors to spread and recur throughout the body, has led to companies looking to target these cells as a way to treat and prevent metastatic cancer.
Cancer stem cells are resistant to standard treatments because they can lie dormant for long periods, then migrate to other organs and trigger explosive tumor growth, causing the patient to relapse. Eighty percent of cancers are from solid tumors and metastasis is the main cause of patient death. PRP is designed to target and eradicate cancer stem cells not killed by radiation or chemotherapy. By treating solid tumors with PRP, the tumor loses the ability to generate new cells and the tumor disappears, with no option to form a metastatic tumor elsewhere.
The Company’s scientific researchers have published data confirming that PRP regulates up to 4 relevant pathways, TGFβ, Hippo, Wnt, and Notch, related to cancer spread and metastasis of CSCs. That cascade of reactions disrupts CSC characteristics that leads to tumor invasion into surrounding tissues. PRP interferes with the signals that the primary tumor sends to other tissues to prepare the pre-metastatic niche.
“PRP is a targeted, CSC therapy for the treatment and prevention of metastatic cancer, which I believe can help achieve a total victory in the fight against metastatic cancer from solid tumors,” said Dr Julian Kenyon, M.B.Ch.B., M.D., Propanc’s Chief Scientific Officer. “We have been working with cancer stem cells for several years and our preclinical studies demonstrate that PRP has a significant effect on suppressing these cells, which are the main drivers of cancers. I am impressed in the lab, looking down through the microscope at pancreatic CSCs, then adding PRP, and many disappear. That was really remarkable and is likely to put us ahead of the competition. This is highly significant because suppressing CSCs reduces the risk of tumor recurrence, clinically.”
Mr. James Nathanielsz, Propanc’s Chief Executive Officer said, “Through scientific research, our discoveries provide evidence that our technology can control the spread of cancer. As a result of international borders reopening since the pandemic, we plan to visit our joint research partners in Spain, as well as undertake a road show in the US, advancing our company’s partnerships as we prepare for a First-In-Human study in advanced cancer patients.”
About Propanc Biopharma, Inc.
Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (the “Company”) is developing a novel approach to prevent recurrence and metastasis of solid tumors by using pancreatic proenzymes that target and eradicate cancer stem cells in patients suffering from pancreatic, ovarian and colorectal cancers. For more information, please visit www.propanc.com.
The Company’s novel proenzyme therapy is based on the science that enzymes stimulate biological reactions in the body, especially enzymes secreted by the pancreas. These pancreatic enzymes could represent the body’s primary defense against cancer.
To view the Company’s “Mechanism of Action” video on its anti-cancer lead product candidate, PRP, please click on the following link: http://www.propanc.com/news-media/video
