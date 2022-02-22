MIDLAND, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 22, 2022--
ProPetro Holding Corp. ("ProPetro" or "the Company") (NYSE: PUMP) today announced financial and operational results for the fourth quarter of 2021.
Fourth Quarter 2021 and Full Year Highlights
- Total revenue for the quarter decreased 2% to $246 million compared to $250 million for the third quarter of 2021.
- Net loss for the quarter was $20 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $5 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA (1) for the quarter decreased 12% to $37 million compared to $42 million for the third quarter of 2021.
- Effective utilization for the fourth quarter was 12.5 fleets compared to 13.8 fleets for the third quarter of 2021.
- Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $45 million compared to $48 million for the third quarter of 2021.
- Positive Free Cash Flow (2) for the quarter was approximately $26 million compared to positive Free Cash Flow of approximately $13 million for the third quarter of 2021.
(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure and is described and reconciled to net income (loss) in the table under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(2) Free cash flow ("FCF") is a Non-GAAP financial measure and is defined as net cash flow provided from operating activities less net cash used in investing activities. During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, net cash provided by operating activities of approximately $45 million less net cash used in investing activities of approximately $19 million resulted in free cash flow of approximately $26 million. During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, net cash provided by operating activities of $48 million less net cash used in investing activities of $35 million resulted in free cash flow of approximately $13 million.
Sam Sledge, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The fourth quarter was a transitory period for our team as we began to reposition our business to capitalize on what we expect to be a favorable supply-demand backdrop for oil and gas and an effectively sold-out market for efficient pressure pumping services in 2022. We remain proud of the continued commitment to safety and efficient field performance that our team delivered during the quarter and for the full year. We plan to continue to manage our supply chain aggressively, invest in our human capital and optimize our business with a continuing commitment to reducing risk and maintaining operational excellence for our customers in the Permian Basin."
"Our team continues to critically focus on the capture of economic margin, not market share and we will continue this effort through a disciplined fleet deployment strategy. These efforts will bear fruit in 2022 as new pricing for our services is activated along with the repositioning of assets to more economically attractive projects."
"We expect the delivery and deployment of our converted Tier IV DGB dual-fuel pumps to play a role in that strategy. Diesel displacement and reduced greenhouse gas emissions is a continuing theme within our industry and these units are contributing significantly to this pursuit. All 86 of our Tier IV DGB units have been reserved by customers and are expected to be deployed as they are delivered, some of which are already providing services in the field today."
"Despite the transitory nature of the quarter, we were able to take advantage of the global power supply shortage and generate positive free cash flow from the sale of our underutilized turbine generators for $36 million in cash," David Schorlemer, Chief Financial Officer, commented. "Transferring the proceeds of this divestiture to assets that have a better opportunity to produce financial returns, along with net pricing improvements effective in January across our entire business should improve our capital efficiency in 2022. This transaction also enhanced our debt-free balance sheet resulting in $169 million of total liquidity at year end, and positions our team well for the opportunity-rich environment we anticipate in the pressure pumping market in 2022."
Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Summary
Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $246 million compared to revenue of $250 million for the third quarter of 2021. The 2% decrease was attributable to our decreased effectively utilized fleet resulting from the impact of holidays and the repositioning of certain fleets.
Cost of services, excluding depreciation and amortization of approximately $33 million, for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $187 million, which was relatively flat compared to $189 million during the third quarter of 2021. Wage increases and general cost inflation slightly impacted our cost of services during the fourth quarter of 2021.
General and administrative expense of $24 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased from $21 million in the third quarter of 2021. General and administrative expense, exclusive of a net expense of $2 million relating to non-recurring and non-cash items (insurance recovery legal settlement of $1.0 million offset by stock-based compensation of $3.0 million), was $22 million, or 9% of revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 8% of revenue for the third quarter of 2021.
Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $20 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $5 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021. The increase in net loss was a result of the decrease in Adjusted EBITDA and increased expense in connection with loss on disposal of assets during the fourth quarter of 2021.
Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $37 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 from $42 million during the third quarter of 2021. The sequential decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily attributable to normal seasonality, job mix and repositioning of certain fleets leading to lower fleet utilization, and the full quarter impact of general cost inflation including wage adjustments.
Liquidity and Capital Spending
As of December 31, 2021, total cash was $112 million and the Company remained debt free. Total liquidity at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 was $169 million including cash and $57 million of available capacity under the Company’s revolving credit facility.
Capital expenditures incurred during the fourth quarter of 2021 were $49 million, the majority of which related to our previously announced Tier IV DGB conversions and maintenance capital expenditures. Net cash used in investing activities in the fourth quarter was $19 million which included proceeds of approximately $37 million largely from the sale of our two turbine generators.
Outlook
Mr. Sledge concluded, "As we emerge from the last year of recovery and transition to an environment of increasing investment in oil and gas production, particularly in the Permian Basin, we believe we are uniquely positioned to meet this opportunity. Rising oil prices coupled with years of North American pressure pumping attrition is anticipated to create tailwinds for ProPetro in 2022. Our team remains focused on operational excellence, capital discipline, and transitioning our fleet to ESG-friendly products all of which allows us to safely and efficiently meet the needs of our customers. I look forward to working with our team and our customers in 2022 as we move to a more favorable phase of the investment cycle for North American oil and gas."
Conference Call Information
About ProPetro
ProPetro Holding Corp. is a Midland, Texas-based oilfield services company providing pressure pumping and other complementary services to leading upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources. For more information visit www.propetroservices.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information contained herein, the statements and information in this news release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions or that include the words “may,” “could,” “plan,” “project,” “budget,” “predict,” “pursue,” “target,” “seek,” “objective,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” and other expressions that are predictions of, or indicate, future events and trends and that do not relate to historical matters identify forward‑looking statements. Our forward‑looking statements include, among other matters, statements about our business strategy, industry, future profitability, expected fleet utilization, sustainability efforts, the acquisition and performance of new equipment and fleets, expected capital expenditures and the impact of such expenditures on our performance and capital programs. A forward‑looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward‑looking statement. We believe that we have chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable.
Although forward‑looking statements reflect our good faith beliefs at the time they are made, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events and results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include the volatility of oil prices, the operational disruption and market volatility resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, particularly the “Risk Factors” sections of such filings, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). In addition, the Company may be subject to currently unforeseen risks that may have a materially adverse impact on it, including matters related to shareholder litigation and the SEC investigation. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that the actual events and results will not be materially different than the anticipated results described in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements and are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings made with the SEC from time to time that disclose risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company’s business. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. ProPetro does not undertake, and expressly disclaims, any duty to publicly update these statements, whether as a result of new information, new developments or otherwise, except to the extent that disclosure is required by law.
PROPETRO HOLDING CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
REVENUE - Service revenue
$
246,070
$
250,099
$
154,343
$
874,514
$
789,232
COSTS AND EXPENSES
Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
187,361
188,690
115,646
662,266
584,279
General and administrative (inclusive of stock-based compensation)
23,843
21,348
19,681
82,921
86,768
Depreciation and amortization
33,124
33,531
35,445
133,377
153,290
Impairment expense
—
—
21,349
—
38,002
Loss on disposal of assets
24,145
12,424
18,262
64,646
58,136
Total costs and expenses
268,473
255,993
210,382
943,210
920,475
OPERATING LOSS
(22,403
)
(5,894
)
(56,039
)
(68,696
)
(131,243
)
OTHER EXPENSE:
Interest expense
(137
)
(143
)
(174
)
(614
)
(2,383
)
Other (expense) income
(305
)
(309
)
(291
)
873
(874
)
Total other (expense) income
(442
)
(452
)
(465
)
259
(3,257
)
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
(22,845
)
(6,346
)
(56,504
)
(68,437
)
(134,500
)
INCOME TAX BENEFIT
2,613
1,279
12,393
14,252
27,480
NET LOSS
$
(20,232
)
$
(5,067
)
$
(44,111
)
$
(54,185
)
$
(107,020
)
NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE:
Basic
$
(0.20
)
$
(0.05
)
$
(0.44
)
$
(0.53
)
$
(1.06
)
Diluted
$
(0.20
)
$
(0.05
)
$
(0.44
)
$
(0.53
)
$
(1.06
)
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:
Basic
103,390
103,257
100,897
102,655
100,829
Diluted
103,390
103,257
100,897
102,655
100,829
PROPETRO HOLDING CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
111,918
$
68,772
Accounts receivable - net of allowance for credit losses of $217 and $1,497, respectively
128,148
84,244
Inventories
3,949
2,729
Prepaid expenses
6,752
11,199
Other current assets
297
782
Total current assets
251,064
167,726
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT - Net of accumulated depreciation
808,494
880,477
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS
409
709
OTHER NONCURRENT ASSETS:
Other noncurrent assets
1,269
1,827
Total other noncurrent assets
1,269
1,827
TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,061,236
$
1,050,739
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable
$
152,649
79,153
Accrued and other current liabilities
20,767
24,676
Operating lease liabilities
369
334
Total current liabilities
173,785
104,163
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
61,052
75,340
NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES
97
465
Total liabilities
234,934
179,968
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized, none issued, respectively
—
—
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 103,437,177 and 100,912,777 shares issued, respectively
103
101
Additional paid-in capital
844,829
835,115
(Accumulated deficit) Retained earnings
(18,630
)
35,555
Total shareholders’ equity
826,302
870,771
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
$
1,061,236
$
1,050,739
PROPETRO HOLDING CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Years Ended
2021
2020
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net loss
$
(54,185
)
$
(107,020
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
133,377
153,290
Impairment expense
—
38,002
Deferred income tax benefit
(14,288
)
(27,701
)
Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs
542
543
Stock‑based compensation
11,519
9,100
Provision for credit losses
282
448
Loss on disposal of assets
64,646
58,136
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(43,742
)
127,491
Other current assets
310
1,978
Inventories
(1,220
)
(293
)
Prepaid expenses
4,463
(232
)
Accounts payable
51,764
(95,697
)
Accrued liabilities
1,246
(18,527
)
Accrued interest
—
(394
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
154,714
139,124
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Capital expenditures
(143,523
)
(100,603
)
Proceeds from sale of assets
39,231
6,386
Net cash used in investing activities
(104,292
)
(94,217
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Repayments of borrowings
—
(130,000
)
Payment of finance lease obligation
—
(30
)
Proceeds from insurance financing
—
6,821
Repayments of insurance financing
(5,473
)
(1,348
)
Proceeds from exercise of equity awards
4,017
—
Tax withholdings paid for net settlement of equity awards
(5,820
)
(614
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(7,276
)
(125,171
)
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
43,146
(80,264
)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - Beginning of period
68,772
149,036
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - End of period
$
111,918
$
68,772
Reportable Segment Information
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
(in thousands)
Pressure
Pumping
All Other
Total
Pressure
Pumping
All Other
Total
Service revenue
$
240,349
$
5,721
$
246,070
$
245,641
$
4,458
$
250,099
Adjusted EBITDA
$
49,016
$
(11,815
)
$
37,201
$
53,975
$
(11,877
)
$
42,098
Depreciation and amortization
$
32,171
$
953
$
33,124
$
32,536
$
995
$
33,531
Capital expenditures
$
48,374
$
480
$
48,854
$
52,904
$
300
$
53,204
Years Ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
(in thousands)
Pressure
Pumping
All Other
Total
Pressure
Pumping
All Other
Total
Service revenue
$
857,642
$
16,872
$
874,514
$
773,474
$
15,758
$
789,232
Adjusted EBITDA
$
181,688
$
(46,681
)
$
135,007
$
174,030
$
(32,567
)
$
141,463
Depreciation and amortization
$
129,478
$
3,899
$
133,377
$
148,659
$
4,631
$
153,290
Capital expenditures
$
162,044
$
3,114
$
165,158
$
78,154
$
3,091
$
81,245
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations. Net income (loss) is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP financial measures have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. You should not consider Adjusted EBITDA in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because Adjusted EBITDA may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, our definitions of this non-GAAP financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility.
Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
(in thousands)
Pressure
Pumping
All Other
Total
Pressure
Pumping
All Other
Total
Net income (loss)
$
(7,296
)
$
(12,936
)
(20,232
)
$
9,058
$
(14,125
)
$
(5,067
)
Depreciation and amortization
32,171
953
33,124
32,536
995
33,531
Interest expense
—
137
137
—
143
143
Income tax benefit
—
(2,613
)
(2,613
)
—
(1,279
)
(1,279
)
Loss on disposal of assets
24,111
34
24,145
12,381
43
12,424
Stock-based compensation
—
3,114
3,114
—
3,009
3,009
Other expense
—
305
305
—
309
309
Other general and administrative expense, net (1)
—
(800
)
(800
)
—
(972
)
(972
)
Severance expense
30
(10
)
20
—
—
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
49,016
$
(11,816
)
$
37,200
$
53,975
$
(11,877
)
$
42,098
Years Ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
(in thousands)
Pressure
Pumping
All Other
Total
Pressure
Pumping
All Other
Total
Net loss
$
(12,723
)
$
(41,462
)
$
(54,185
)
$
(68,271
)
$
(38,749
)
$
(107,020
)
Depreciation and amortization
129,478
3,899
133,377
148,659
4,631
153,290
Interest expense
—
614
614
1
2,382
2,383
Income tax benefit
—
(14,252
)
(14,252
)
—
(27,480
)
(27,480
)
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets
64,903
(257
)
64,646
56,659
1,477
58,136
Impairment expense
—
—
—
36,907
1,095
38,002
Stock-based compensation
—
11,519
11,519
—
9,100
9,100
Other (income) expense
—
(873
)
(873
)
—
874
874
Other general and administrative expense, net (1)
—
(6,471
)
(6,471
)
—
13,038
13,038
Severance expense and retention bonus
30
602
632
75
1,065
1,140
Adjusted EBITDA
$
181,688
$
(46,681
)
$
135,007
$
174,030
$
(32,567
)
$
141,463
|(1)
Other general and administrative expense, (net) relates to nonrecurring professional fees paid to external consultants in connection with the Company's pending SEC investigation and shareholder litigation, net of insurance recoveries. During the three months ended December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, we received approximately $1.7 million and $1.4 million, respectively, from our insurance carriers in connection with the SEC investigation and shareholder litigation. During the years ended December 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, we received reimbursement of approximately $9.8 million and $0.6 million, respectively, from our insurance carriers in connection with the SEC investigation and shareholder litigation.
Three Months Ended
(in thousands)
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
Cash from Operating Activities
$
45,455
$
47,779
Cash used in Investing Activities
(18,743
)
(34,629
)
Free Cash Flow
$
26,712
$
13,150
