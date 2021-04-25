North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 40F. WNW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 40F. WNW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph.