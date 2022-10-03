Protective Appoints Doyle Williams as Chief Marketing Officer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022--
Protective Life Corporation (Protective), a wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (TSE:8750), today announced the appointment of Doyle Williams as Chief Marketing Officer, effective Oct. 1, 2022. Under Williams’ leadership, the marketing organization now operates as an enterprise-wide function, aligning marketing for all the retail businesses with the company’s brand marketing team, ultimately providing more value for employees, partners and customers.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005580/en/
Doyle Williams, Chief Marketing Officer for Protective (Photo: Business Wire)
“A seasoned veteran with a strong track record, Doyle is well positioned to help elevate Protective’s marketing efforts and accelerate strategic growth plans,” said Wade Harrison, Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Officer of Protective. “We look forward to leveraging his decades of experience and success as we broaden the marketing enterprise, enabling us to better serve our customers and distribution partners as we continue to fully leverage our new brand and protect more people.”
As CMO, Williams, who reports to Harrison, will provide vision and leadership for Protective’s enterprise marketing efforts, while also overseeing strategy development and implementation.
Williams most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Concourse Financial Group (Concourse), a division of Protective Life Corporation. He first joined Protective in July 2020 as Senior Vice President, Distribution Companies. In that role, he led work to unify Protective’s insurance and financial planning affiliates, ultimately launching Concourse in July 2021.
A financial services industry leader with significant experience in building and growing business in both the insurance and wealth management segments, Williams brings extensive enterprise experience in financial services, corporate strategy and marketing, including nearly 20 years as CMO at Country Financial.
Williams earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Illinois State University, and a Master of Business Administration degree from Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois. He has served on the board of directors of organizations ranging from technology start-ups in data analytics to health care and educational institutions, as well as several financial services industry associations. Williams is a past Board Trustee for the American College and a past board member for LIMRA, LOMA and LL Global.
As Williams steps into his new role, Protective has named David Perry as Chief Executive Officer of Concourse. Perry has served as Chief Operating Officer of Concourse since its launch, providing him deep operational knowledge of the business. Prior to joining Concourse, he served as Vice President of Corporate Strategy at Protective, where he was also actively involved in the work to bring the distribution companies together.
About Protective
Protective has helped people achieve protection and security in their lives for 115 years. Through its subsidiaries, Protective offers life insurance, annuity and asset protection solutions and is helping more than 12 million people protect what matters most. Protective’s more than 3,700 employees put people first and deliver on the company’s promises to customers, partners, colleagues and communities - because we’re all protectors. With a long-term focus, financial stability and commitment to doing the right thing, Protective Life Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Daiichi Life Holdings, Inc. (TSE:8750), has grown to about $132 billion in assets, as of Dec. 31, 2021. Protective is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, and supported by both a robust virtual workforce and core sites in Cincinnati and St. Louis. For more information about Protective, visit www.protective.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005580/en/
CONTACT: media@protective.com
205-268-7879
KEYWORD: ALABAMA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES INSURANCE FINANCE BANKING
SOURCE: Protective Life Corporation
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 10/03/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 10/03/2022 09:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005580/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.