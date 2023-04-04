Protective Life Corporation Announces Board of Directors Updates

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 4, 2023--
Protective Life Corporation (Protective), a subsidiary of Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (Dai-ichi, TSE:8750), announces updates to its board of directors. Newly appointed directors include Dawn Bulgarella, CEO of the UAB Health System and CEO of the UAB/Ascension St. Vincent’s Alliance; Mark Tarr, President and CEO of Encompass Health; and Hitoshi Yamaguchi, Managing Executive Officer at Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc., responsible for the International Life Insurance Business Unit. John J. McMahon, Jr., Chairman of Ligon Industries, LLC, has retired from Protective’s board. All changes are effective today, April 4, 2023.
“We are pleased to welcome three new, well-respected leaders to Protective’s Board of Directors,” said Michael J. Morrissey, Chairman of Protective’s Board of Directors. “Ms. Bulgarella and Mr. Tarr are both nationally respected leaders in the healthcare industry, while Mr. Yamaguchi brings valued insights and knowledge from Protective’s parent company, Dai-ichi. I look forward to working alongside them, as their insights and experience will help Protective build on current momentum and continue delivering strong results.”
In her role at UAB, Ms. Bulgarella is responsible for an organization that oversees care for more than one million patient encounters per year, as well as one of the largest public hospitals in the country. She also serves on the board of directors for the UAB Educational Foundation. Mr. Tarr serves as President and CEO of Encompass Health, the nation’s largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. He also serves on the board of the Birmingham Business Alliance, Federation of American Hospitals and Children’s of Alabama. Their combined knowledge and experience of the financial and medical industries will bring a depth of leadership to the Protective Board of Directors.
Mr. Yamaguchi will replace Toshiaki Sumino, Director, Managing Executive Officer of Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. and Managing Executive Officer of The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co., Ltd., who has now completed his board term for Protective.
During Mr. McMahon’s 36 years of tenure, Protective accomplished many milestones including growing assets and shareholder equity, expanding distribution to all 50 states, completing 34 acquisitions, becoming part of Tokyo-based Dai-ichi Life, and opening Protective Stadium. He continues to be a volunteer, steward and deeply appreciated leader in the Birmingham community.
“During his tenure, Mr. McMahon’s unparalleled guidance and knowledge had an immeasurable impact on Protective, and we are forever grateful for his leadership,” said Morrissey. “It was a privilege to serve with him.”
About Protective
Protective has helped people achieve protection and security in their lives for 116 years. Through its subsidiaries, Protective offers life insurance, annuity and asset protection solutions and is helping more than 14 million people protect what matters most. Protective’s more than 3,700 employees put people first and deliver on the company’s promises to customers, partners, colleagues and communities - because we’re all protectors. With a long-term focus, financial stability and commitment to doing the right thing, Protective Life Corporation, a subsidiary of Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (TSE:8750), has $113 billion in assets, as of Dec. 31, 2022. Protective is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, and supported by both a robust virtual workforce and core sites in the greater Cincinnati area and St. Louis. For more information about Protective, visitwww.protective.com.
