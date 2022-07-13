Protective Life Corporation Names Kathryn Cox Senior Vice President and President of Protection Division

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022--
Protective Life Corporation (Protective), a wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (TSE:8750), today announced that Kathryn Cox has joined the company as senior vice president and will serve as president of the company’s Protection Division, effective July 12, 2022. In her role, Cox will lead sales, new business operations, product development and underwriting for the Protection business segment.
“With broad experience spanning many areas of our industry, Kathryn is an exceptional fit for our company and this role,” said Wade Harrison, executive vice president and chief retail officer of Protective. “She joins a strong team of life insurance professionals, and I am excited to see what we all accomplish together with her leadership.”
In this role, Cox will provide overall vision and leadership for the Protection Division. Focused on delivering segment results, she will lead her team in the development of business strategy and related business plans and offer guidance on prioritization and resource planning. She will report to Harrison.
Cox joins Protective from Reinsurance Group of America (RGA), where she served as senior vice president, business development of U.S. Mortality Markets and led vision and strategy for RGA’s flagship, domestic individual life market, while coordinating client efforts across all U.S. RGA functional teams and product lines.
A graduate of Maryville College with a degree in actuarial science, Cox is a Certified Public Accountant and has earned the distinctions of Fellow of the Society of Actuaries (FSA) and Fellow of the Life Management Institute (FLMI).
She has served as the actuarial liaison for The Association of Home Office Underwriters Program Committee, chair of the College of Arts and Sciences National Leadership Council at Maryville University, and co-chair of RGA’s food drive for Operation Food Search, among other activities.
Cox will join Protective’s Performance and Accountability Committee (P&A Committee), a group of the company’s top executive leaders. She currently resides in the St. Louis area and will work in Protective’s St. Louis core site.
Protective has helped people achieve protection and security in their lives for 115 years. Through its subsidiaries, Protective offers life insurance, annuity and asset protection solutions and is helping more than 12 million people protect what matters most. Protective’s more than 3,700 employees put people first and deliver on the company’s promises to customers, partners, colleagues and communities - because we’re all protectors. With a long-term focus, financial stability and commitment to doing the right thing, Protective Life Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Daiichi Life Holdings, Inc. (TSE:8750), has grown to about $132 billion in assets, as of Dec. 31, 2021. Protective is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, and supported by both a robust virtual workforce and core sites in Cincinnati and St. Louis. For more information about Protective, visit www.protective.com.
