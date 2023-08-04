ROSEMONT, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2023--
Proteintech, the benchmark in antibodies and life science solutions, recently expanded at its US headquarters in Rosemont, IL, opened up a new office in Shanghai and added two more buildings in Wuhan, China doubling its footprint to accommodate for rapid growth and to better serve the scientific community. The expansions in US and China will add more than 200 new employees.
One of two brand-new Proteintech buildings located in the Wuhan East Lake High-tech Development Zone to scale up in R&D, product development and production (Photo: Business Wire)
Proteintech increased its space in the US headquarters to further expand staffing in operations and more laboratory space. In China, the expansion includes two brand-new buildings located in the Wuhan East Lake High-tech Development Zone to scale up in R&D, product development and production. It also includes a new office in Shanghai to support customers in the eastern region in China.
CEO and founder, Dr. Jason Li said, “It is an exciting time for Proteintech as we’re expanding in several of our global locations this year. First in the UK, then shortly after in the US and China. There is more to come with another European expansion early next year,” he added, “We have laid a strong foundation the past 20 years, now it is time for us to grow rapidly.”
About Proteintech Group
Proteintech Group Inc., founded in 2001, is a leading manufacturer of antibodies, proteins, nanobodies, and immunoassays. Proteintech has the largest proprietary portfolio of self-manufactured antibodies covering 2/3 of the human proteome. With over 200,000 products cited and confirmed specificity, Proteintech offers antibodies and immunoassays across research areas. In addition, Proteintech produces cytokines, growth factors and other proteins that are human expressed, bioactive and cGMP-grade. Proteintech sites are ISO13485 and ISO9001 accredited. To learn more about Proteintech, please visit www.ptglab.com.
