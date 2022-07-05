Proteintech Group Inc. opens new Singapore office

ROSEMONT, Ill. & SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 5, 2022--
Proteintech, the benchmark in antibodies, Nanobodies, and cytokines & growth factors, today announces the opening of its new Singapore office and warehouse at The Strategy, 2 International Business Park.
With its new office, Proteintech can better serve and support customers in the fast-growing APAC market. Singapore is a location renowned for its strong presence of reputed and vibrant academic institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; together making Singapore an ideal location for life science research and the expansion of Proteintech’s commercial footprint.
“For the same reasons researchers are choosing the Lion city, Proteintech has established its new office nearby Biopolis, Singapore Science Park, and Tuas Biomedical Park in Singapore”, says Jason Li, CEO of Proteintech and continues, “As an effort to support our customers’ needs and speed up research, more than 12,000 of our antibodies and reagents are stocked locally for next day delivery making the new site the 6 th global distribution center of Proteintech.”
With the new location Proteintech takes the next step of its go-to-market strategy to foster its position in the APAC region, which has been served by our sites in China and Japan so far. Establishing the new office in Singapore puts dedicated resources to the fast-growing APAC countries. The new office will also act as a liaison to facilitate global collaboration and product development.
With the new location and on-going product portfolio expansions, Proteintech continues to put forth resources to cultivate our customers’ advancement and enable faster breakthrough discoveries, overall supporting world class life sciences in the best manner possible.
About Proteintech Group
Proteintech Group Inc., founded in 2002, is a leading manufacturer of antibodies, proteins, Nanobodies, and immunoassays. Proteintech has the largest proprietary portfolio of self-manufactured antibodies covering 2/3 of the human proteome. With over 150,000 publications and confirmed specificity, Proteintech offers antibodies and immunoassays across research areas. In addition, Proteintech produces cytokines, growth factors and other proteins that are human expressed, bioactive and cGMP-grade. Proteintech sites are ISO13485 and ISO9001-2015 accredited. To learn more about Proteintech, please visit www.ptglab.com.
