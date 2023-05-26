ST. PETERS, Mo. — A mother called a protest at a St. Charles City-County library after she saw a library clerk wearing makeup, nail polish and a goatee. About 35 people heeded her call on Friday morning, plus another 60 to oppose the protesters.
It's another instance of culture wars arriving in St. Charles County, and at area libraries. Across Missouri, some elected officials, parents and community members have sought to curb or ban books, performances and school curriculum they find offensive because of gender and sexuality issues.
Local resident Rachel Homolak posted a call to action on social media after seeing the library clerk at the Kathryn Linnemann branch, 2323 Elm Street, in St. Charles.
She described the employee as being "dressed in drag" and working in the library's children's section. "This is absolutely unacceptable and inappropriate for children," she wrote. Her son, 4, was with her but did not see the employee, she wrote.
In the post she said she was not asking for the employee to be fired, but that all employees should adhere to what she called a "neutral dress code."
Jason Kuhl, the library system's CEO, said in an interview that "there are workplace protocols that govern here. We follow all state and federal employment laws," adding that the library's dress code calls for "workplace-appropriate attire."
About 35 people gathered on Friday in front of the Spencer Road library branch in St. Peters to support Homolak's views. About 60 came out to oppose them. The protests lasted about 45 minutes.
Homolak arrived at the library Friday for a meeting with Kuhl but was told the meeting had been canceled. She said on social media that they'd spoken by phone on Monday.
Homolak declined to speak to the Post-Dispatch.
But protesters were vocal.
"I'm here to support the co-worker who is expressing himself, herself or theirself for wearing whatever is comfortable for them," said Grayson Jostes of St. Peters.
Dan Lowe, of St. Peters, said, "They say we hate. We don't hate ... We're Christians who follow Christ and we love people, but we also speak up and stand up for the Godly world view, which does not include the current culture and woke ideology which is being pushed on our children."
Kuhl said he's been receiving phone calls and emails nonstop over the last several days. As of Friday morning, he'd received 140 comments supporting the employee and the library, and 17 comments against them.
Library protesters sang "Amazing Grace." Pro-LGBTQ+ protesters sang "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" and chanted "Love is love," "Acceptance," and "No hate" — until librarians came outside and asked the groups to please quiet down.
---------
©2023 STLtoday.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.