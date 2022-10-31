CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 31, 2022--
Providence Real Estate, LLC (“Providence”), a multifamily owner-operator, announced the final close of its most recent private equity fund, the Providence Multifamily REIT and its affiliated entities, (together the “Fund”). The Fund raised approximately $85 million in commitments from investors throughout the United States, Europe, South America, and Asia. In addition, the Fund has raised over $15 million in co-investments.
The Fund makes investments in well-located multifamily properties that demonstrate an opportunity to be renovated and achieve higher rents from workforce renters in growing cities throughout the U.S. Currently, the Fund owns the Stratford Apartment Homes in Atlanta (Perimeter Center), the Infinity Off Baldwin Park Apartments in Orlando and the Crosley Tanglewood Apartments in Houston.
Providence’s CEO Alan Pollack stated, “We are very pleased with the fundraising outcome for the Providence Multifamily REIT that was conducted during a uniquely challenging period that spanned the entire COVID-19 pandemic and the following inflationary period. While a complicated capital raising environment, investors remained hungry for investment opportunities with fund sponsors and operators who have long track records of profitable multifamily investments throughout a variety of challenging environments.” Kevin Finkel, Providence’s EVP, stated, “Today, the Fund is populated with multifamily properties that have experienced significant rental growth since their acquisitions, and we look forward to deploying the remaining equity capital of the Fund into an environment that we believe may provide significant opportunities to experienced multifamily buyers with discretionary capital.”
ABOUT PROVIDENCE REAL ESTATE, LLC
Providence and its affiliates have been an active owner-operator of multifamily residential communities since 1985. Providence consists of an experienced group of professionals dedicated to searching for, identifying, acquiring, renovating, and operating multifamily properties in select U.S. markets. Providence is a fully integrated real estate organization with property, asset and construction management, as well as acquisitions, accounting, information technology and human resource divisions. To learn more, please visit https://www.provre.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005543/en/
CONTACT: Media Contacts
Karen Phillips
P: +1-847-904-2008
E:kphillips@provre.com
KEYWORD: ILLINOIS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ASSET MANAGEMENT INSURANCE HUMAN RESOURCES URBAN PLANNING FINANCE REIT CONSULTING LANDSCAPE BUILDING SYSTEMS BANKING INTERIOR DESIGN ACCOUNTING OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ARCHITECTURE COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY SMALL BUSINESS
SOURCE: Providence Real Estate, LLC
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 10/31/2022 12:15 PM/DISC: 10/31/2022 12:16 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005543/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.