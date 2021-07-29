AMESBURY, Mass. (AP) — Provident Bancorp Inc. (PVBC) on Thursday reported net income of $3.2 million in its second quarter.
The Amesbury, Massachusetts-based bank said it had earnings of 18 cents per share.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $16.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $15.7 million, which missed Street forecasts.
Provident Bancorp shares have increased 35% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $16.22, more than doubling in the last 12 months.
