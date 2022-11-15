NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022--
Despite disappointing Q3 earnings for major ad platforms, a recent survey from data science company, Proxima, shows that marketers remain committed to ad platforms, even after a year of chaos and low satisfaction rates. While investors are scrutinizing the valuations of these platforms, the majority of consumer brands remain committed to digital advertising, both old and new channels, while seeking new ways to improve customer targeting. Approximately 80% of respondents report plans to maintain or increase their digital marketing budgets, including their spend on social media platforms, over the next quarter.
With 40% of respondents reporting a negative impact on marketing effectiveness from Apple’s privacy changes, nearly 100% invested in at least one way to enhance performance including the use of attribution software, third-party data solutions, partnering with like-minded brands or investing more in creative development.
Proxima surveyed more than 150 consumer retail brands to gauge how the changes in digital advertising over the past year have impacted their advertising budgets, overall effectiveness and future plans. Roughly half the respondents noted their top two challenges to marketing effectiveness have been “limited budgets” and “difficulty reaching their target customer,” with a disproportionate impact felt by smaller brands.
“The combination of Apple’s new privacy policy, the economic environment and continuing supply chain issues have made 2022 one of the most chaotic years for consumer retail advertisers,” said Alex Song, CEO and founder of Proxima. “However, marketers are not walking away from these platforms and our data suggests that many brands are in fact finding innovation in the chaos and are prepared to embrace the upheaval moving forward.”
Additional survey findings include:
- 75% of companies remain committed to industry leader, Facebook, despite roughly 60% reporting being neutral or dissatisfied with the ad platform.
- The marketing leaders surveyed show the greatest optimism for Google, with 85% of respondents planning to either increase or maintain their Google spend, suggesting brands are seeing dependable results in paid search.
- Advertisers may still be willing to experiment with platforms like TikTok that are growing in popularity but still maturing in their ability to deliver for advertisers. Roughly 43% of companies surveyed plan on increasing their TikTok spend, despite TikTok showing some of the lowest satisfaction scores, with 46% reporting dissatisfaction with the platform.
- Brands addressing targeting challenges head on are making progress. Just over 30% of participants report using third-party data solutions to increase marketing effectiveness, with 60% finding improved targeting and increased return on advertising spend (ROAS).
As marketers look to 2023, they are identifying new ways to increase advertising effectiveness through partnership marketing, investing in creative and implementing third-party solutions.
“Proxima is the key to customer acquisition after Apple’s privacy shake-up,” said Randall Stainton, Director of Growth, Finn. “They’ve been instrumental in improving advertising efficiency and helping us find new customers to grow our business.”
About Proxima:
Proxima uniquely leverages a proprietary database of anonymized consumer data to help brands better reach the right consumers across all major platforms. Proxima is platform agnostic and delivers a return on advertising spend that’s on average 40% more efficient than standard campaigns. Some of Proxima’s customers include KISS, Apt2B, Kindra, Act + Acre Haircare, Gobble and more.
