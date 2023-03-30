NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 30, 2023--
PS Business Parks, Inc. (the “ Company ”) (Pink Open Market: PSBXP, PSBYP, PSBZP) announced today the expiration and results of its previously announced tender offers (the “Offers”) to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding preferred securities described in the table below (collectively referred to as the “Securities”). The following table sets forth the results of the Offers:
Series of Securities
CUSIP
Number of Securities Tendered
and Accepted for Purchase
Depositary Shares each representing 1/1,000 of a Share of 5.250% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series X of the Company (“ Series X Preferred Shares ”)
69360J 594 /
US69360J5948
597,969
Depositary Shares each representing 1/1,000 of a Share of 5.200% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series Y of the Company (“ Series Y Preferred Shares ”)
69360J 578 /
US69360J5781
528,308
Depositary Shares each representing 1/1,000 of a Share of 4.875% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series Z of the Company (“ Series Z Preferred Shares ”)
69360J 552 /
US69360J5526
1,120,035
The Offers expired on March 29, 2023 at 5:00 p.m., New York City time. The Company expects that the settlement date for the Offers will be March 31, 2023.
This communication is not a recommendation to buy or sell the Securities or any other securities, and it is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell the Securities or any other securities. The Offers were made solely pursuant to the Offer to Purchase, dated March 1, 2023 (the “ Offer to Purchase ”), and the accompanying Letter of Transmittal, dated March 1, 2023.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors, including those set forth from time to time in the documents filed or furnished by PS Business Parks, Inc. with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and PS Business Parks, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230329006000/en/
CONTACT: Investor Inquiries:
BofA Securities acted as dealer manager for the Offers.
For additional information regarding the terms of the Offers, please contact BofA Securities at:
(888) 292-0070 (toll-free)
(980) 387-3907 (collect)
debt_advisory@bofa.comTo confirm delivery of the Securities, please call Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the information agent for the Offers, at:
(212) 430-3774 (collect)
(855) 654-2015 (toll-free)You may also contact your broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee for assistance concerning the Offers. A copy of the Offer to Purchase and other relevant documents are also available at the following website:https://www.gbsc-usa.com/psbusiness/.Press Inquiries:
FGS Global
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: REIT FINANCE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY
SOURCE: PS Business Parks, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 03/30/2023 09:00 AM/DISC: 03/30/2023 09:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230329006000/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.