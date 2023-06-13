pSemi Launches 3.5 GHz Dual-Channel Switch + LNA Module with Industry’s Lowest Noise Figure

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 13, 2023--
pSemi ® Corporation, a Murata company leading in the design and development of semiconductor integration, today announced two multi-chip modules featuring dual-channel switches, the PE53230 for 3.3–3.8 GHz and the PE53231 for 3.5–4.0 GHz. Each module contains two switches and two LNAs for high and low band frequencies. The new module portfolio delivers the lowest noise figure in the industry, at less than 1 dB, enabling best-in-class receiver sensitivity and performance while handling 20W average input power enabling removal of external circuitry.
With unprecedented low noise figures and high linearity, the pSemi PE53230 and PE53231 switches + LNA modules offer highly integrated solutions for 5G mMIMO active antenna systems. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Built for applications across wireless infrastructure including TDD-LTE macro and micro cells, 5G massive MIMO systems and TDD-based communication systems, the new modules feature high gain and gain flatness. They can function as a failsafe with unexpected high-power signals coming in from Tx, while improving receiver channel sensitivity with low noise figures. Combining high linearity (IIP3) with low power consumption, the new modules are highly integrated solutions that do not require any external matching networks.
“We are proud to set the record with the lowest noise figure the industry has ever seen, delivering better receiver sensitivity and higher performance for our customers’ systems,” said Vikas Choudhary, vice president of global sales, marketing and system engineering, pSemi. “By providing MIMO architecture with the highest level of integration of receiver front end, we achieve high power handling, high linearity, and low noise-figure for 5G mMIMO active antenna systems – helping advance the entire wireless ecosystem.”
Offered in a compact 6×6mm LGA package, the PE53230 and PE53231 products feature high gain of more than 36 dB and fast-switching time of less than 600 nanoseconds. With low power consumption of less than 500mW/channel, these integrated solutions lead the industry with the highest average input power handling at 20W.
Samples for the PE53230 and PE53231 are available now and are expected to be commercially available Q1 2024. For more information, please visit www.psemi.com/PE53230 and www.psemi.com/PE53231, respectively.
pSemi (formerly Peregrine Semiconductor) is a leader in the design and development of semiconductor integration, providing world-class capabilities with high-performance RF, analog and mixed signal solutions. With a 30-year legacy of technology advancements, strong IP portfolio and deep expertise in RF integration, our solution portfolio spans power management, connected sensors, antenna tuning, and RF frontends, which enable advanced modules for smartphones, base stations, personal computers, electric vehicles, data centers, IoT devices, healthcare and more. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Murata Electronics North America, Inc., pSemi is headquartered in San Diego, with additional offices spanning North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.psemi.com and connect on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/psemi/.
