PsychoGenics Inc. (PGI), a provider of AI-based phenotypic platforms and preclinical assays for the development of therapeutics for pain, neurodegenerative, psychiatric, and developmental disorders, announced that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has completed the assessment of PsychoGenics data/IT security standards and systems, and gave official authority to operate as a government contractor. PsychoGenics provides services to the Preclinical Screening Platform for Pain (PSPP), under the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke’s (NINDS) direction, as well as to many third-party clients and collaborators.
NIH contractors are required to conform to the standards of data/IT security established by the government, including access control, data recovery, auditing, and risk assessment, according to the content of the information produced, stored, and transmitted. PsychoGenics hardened all security protocols and will continue to pressure-test and monitor its information systems.
“Meeting these security standards for our information systems assures our clients and partners that data shared with us, or produced by us, is handled with the highest standards in the industry. We are grateful to the team at NIH for their oversight of this process, and to our internal Security and IT Units who worked tirelessly to achieve this goal,” said Daniela Brunner, Chief Innovation Officer at PsychoGenics, Inc.
About the PSPP Program
The PSPP program aims to evaluate non-opioid novel analgesics assets in a battery of established preclinical pain models. PSPP program accepts small molecules, biologics, devices, or natural products for evaluation, from researchers in academia and industry worldwide, at no cost to the participants. Under NINDS’ direction, PsychoGenics screens test candidates on a blinded and confidential basis. PsychoGenics was awarded a 5-year contract (maximum of $49.9 million; Contract Number 75N95019D00026).
About PsychoGenics
PsychoGenics Inc. and its discovery arm, PGI Drug Discovery LLC (collectively known as PsychoGenics), have pioneered the translation of rodent behavioral and physiological responses into robust, high-throughput and high-content phenotyping. PsychoGenics’ drug discovery platforms, SmartCube®, NeuroCube®, PhenoCube®, and eCube™ have been used in shared-risk partnerships with major pharma companies including Sunovion, Roche, and Karuna, resulting in the discovery of several novel compounds now in clinical trials or advanced preclinical development.
PsychoGenics' capabilities also include standard behavioral testing, electrophysiology, translational EEG, molecular biology, microdialysis, and quantitative immunohistochemistry. In addition, the company offers a variety of in-licensed transgenic mouse models that support research in areas such as Huntington’s disease, autism spectrum disorders, psychosis/schizophrenia, depression, PTSD, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, muscular dystrophy, ALS, and seizure disorders. For more information on PsychoGenics Inc., visit www.psychogenics.com.
