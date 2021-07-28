BOSTON (AP) — PTC Inc. (PTC) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $51.2 million.
On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 83 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.
The product development software maker posted revenue of $435.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $411.4 million.
PTC Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.35 to $3.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.73 billion to $1.76 billion.
PTC Inc. shares have climbed 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $145.25, a rise of 77% in the last 12 months.
