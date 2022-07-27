BOSTON (AP) _ PTC Inc. (PTC) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $70.5 million.
On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of 60 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 97 cents per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.
The product development software maker posted revenue of $462.5 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $475.8 million.
PTC Inc. expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.9 billion to $1.95 billion.
