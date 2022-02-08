DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2022--
The "Public Opinion And Election Polling Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global public opinion and election polling market is expected to grow from $7.54 billion in 2021 to $8.04 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The market is expected to reach $9.97 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.5%.
Major players in the public opinion and election polling market are Rasmussen Reports, Pew Research Centre, Nielsen Company, Ipsos, Eastcoast Research, SurveyMonkey Market Research Solutions, Gnosis Partners, Group Dynamics In Focus and YouGov.
The public opinion and election polling market consists of the sales of public opinion and election polling services and related goods by entities that are engaged in systematically gathering, recording, tabulating, and presenting public opinion data. Public opinion and election polling services include elections opinion polls and elections exit polls.
The main survey types of public opinion and election polling are product survey, website survey, focus group survey, conference feedback survey, and others. A product survey is a series of questions sent to a specific segment of the user base to gather valuable user feedback about the state of the user experience. The various mode of surveys includes online surveys, paper surveys, telephonic surveys one-to-one interviews and are applied for public opinion, and election polling.
The increasing requirement for public opinion is anticipated to drive the demand for public opinion and election polling market. Public opinions and polls act as a measuring tool to find out what people think about a particular product, person, activity, company, or any other areas that are relevant to medical research and innovation.
These polls help countries and companies to decide on a new leader, release a product, make changes to the organizational structure of activities, or make other important strategic decisions. The requirement for public opinion for making decisions in government and business activities aids in the growth of the market.
Innovations and the launch of new techniques through partnerships and collaborations are gaining popularity in the public opinion and election polling market. Major companies operating in the industry and government organizations are introducing new technologies to make the surveys and voting more reliable, accessible, genuine, including the variability, and eliminating the errors.
Erroneous polling results are expected to hinder public opinion and the electoral polling market. This is due to various reasons such as error due to sampling, negative response rate, response bias where answers given by respondents do not reflect their true beliefs, coverage issues and questions being posed by the surveyors.
Also, the opinion of the public may change with time and other influences that result in a different outcome. This unpredictable situation makes it difficult for companies and countries to reach a specific endpoint, which impacts the public opinion and election polling market's growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Public Opinion And Election Polling Market Characteristics
3. Public Opinion And Election Polling Market Trends And Strategies
4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Public Opinion And Election Polling
5. Public Opinion And Election Polling Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Public Opinion And Election Polling Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Public Opinion And Election Polling Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market
6. Public Opinion And Election Polling Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Public Opinion And Election Polling Market, Segmentation By Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
- Online Surveys
- Paper Surveys
- Telephonic Surveys
- One-to-One Interviews
6.2. Global Public Opinion And Election Polling Market, Segmentation By Survey Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
- Product Survey
- Website Survey
- Focus Group Survey
- Conference Feedback Survey
- Others
6.3. Global Public Opinion And Election Polling Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
- Public Opinion
- Election Polling
7. Public Opinion And Election Polling Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Public Opinion And Election Polling Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Public Opinion And Election Polling Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
Companies Mentioned
- Rasmussen Reports
- Pew Research Centre
- Nielsen Company
- Ipsos
- Eastcoast Research
- SurveyMonkey Market Research Solutions
- Gnosis Partners
- Group Dynamics In Focus
- YouGov
