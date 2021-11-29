GLENDALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2021--
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced today that it is calling for redemption all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in its 4.90% Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series E (NYSE:PSAPrE) on December 30, 2021 at $25 per depositary share. The aggregate redemption amount to be paid to all holders of the depositary shares is $350,000,000.
Company Information
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2021, we had: (i) interests in 2,678 self-storage facilities located in 39 states with approximately 186 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 247 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the “Shurgard” brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2021. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.
Additional information about Public Storage is available on the Company’s website at PublicStorage.com.
