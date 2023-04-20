LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 20, 2023--
Puffco, the leading maker of innovative consumption devices for cannabis, today announced a limited-edition product release with America’s favorite iced tea brand, AriZona Beverages, remixing the design of Puffco’s beloved coffee cup-style water pipe, Cupsy. This one-of-a-kind creative effort combines Puffco’s revolutionary patented design with AriZona’s widely recognizable Green Tea can graphics to create the must-have accessory for this year’s “high holiday.”
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005374/en/
“Everything we do is built on taste. From our label design, to creating great quality products. At AriZona, our customers are our single biggest inspiration,” explains Spencer Vultaggio, Chief Marketing Officer at AriZona Beverages. “Our mission is to bring customers a memorable experience: from ingredients, to unique merch. Puffco is another Brooklyn-born company that is deeply passionate about pushing the boundaries of design, flavor and accessibility, and that’s why we are excited to bring this collaboration to fruition.”
Released on 4/20 last year, the Puffco Cupsy is a stainless steel water pipe disguised as an unassuming coffee cup featuring a ceramic flower bowl that keeps the taste pure and can be hidden away when not in use. Now in glass, the AriZona Cupsy brings a unique touch to the portable accessory by merging cannabis and beverage culture into a thoughtfully-designed bubbler.
“Puffco has long admired AriZona’s unwavering quest to bring affordable, great-tasting beverages to the masses, and we see a lot of synergy in the way we develop our products to celebrate the beautiful flavors of the cannabis plant,” said Roger Volodarsky, CEO and Founder of Puffco. “This creative effort is all about marrying our innovative design with AriZona’s iconic cherry blossom print to offer another pathway for people to enjoy a cannabis experience that emphasizes taste.”
Made exclusively for Puffco, the new limited-edition glass AriZona Cupsy is available in very limited quantities (only 420 produced) beginning today on Puffco.com starting at $59.99. To learn more, visit Puffco.com.
About Puffco
Puffco has distinguished itself as the leading maker of innovative, consumption devices for cannabis concentrates. Founded in 2013, the award-winning company has grown its team to more than 100 people with an emphasis on industry-leading non-traditional approaches to product development. Today, Puffco boasts an attractive, intuitive and sophisticated line of products, ranging from the iconic Puffco Peak Pro to the Proxy vaporizer pipe to the Plus portable concentrate pen and the discreet Cupsy bubbler. Praised for its ever-evolving selection of collectible and functional accessories, Puffco blends form and functionality to provide an unparalleled, seamless cannabis experience. Puffco’s mission is to make the magic of concentrates more accessible and less stigmatized while celebrating all the nuances of the cannabis plant. Learn more at puffco.com.
About AriZona Beverages
AriZona Beverages, founded in Brooklyn, N.Y. in 1992, is proud to be a family owned and operated American company. AriZona's mission is to offer top quality beverages in uniquely designed packages that are accessible and affordable. AriZona Beverages — makers of the number one ready-to-drink Iced Tea in America — holds a unique position in the global beverage industry with its iconic $0.99 big can and "keeping it real" no frills approach to the consumer market. AriZona never pays for glitzy advertising campaigns to gain consumer loyalty and is constantly ahead of the curve, carving out trends without the use of focus groups and market research. With a loyal following across various demographics, AriZona pulls its own inspiration from its fierce social media following and devoted fan base. To learn more about AriZona please visit drinkarizona.com; Facebook: AriZonaIcedTea; Twitter/Instagram/Pinterest: @DrinkAriZona
Media Assets:
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005374/en/
CONTACT: Martha N. Marshall
Grasslands: A Journalism-Minded Agency
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ONLINE RETAIL CANNABIS RETAIL OTHER RETAIL TOBACCO NATURAL RESOURCES FOOD/BEVERAGE
SOURCE: Puffco
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 04/20/2023 12:00 PM/DISC: 04/20/2023 12:01 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005374/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.