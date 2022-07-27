REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022--
Pulmonx Corporation (Nasdaq: LUNG) (“Pulmonx”) a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for severe lung disease, today announced the company will present at the upcoming Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference in Boston. Management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 1:00 PM PT / 4:00 PM ET.
A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available on “Investors” section of the Pulmonx website at https://investors.pulmonx.com/.
About Pulmonx Corporation
Pulmonx Corporation (Nasdaq: LUNG) is a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for severe lung disease. Pulmonx’s Zephyr® Endobronchial Valve, Chartis® Pulmonary Assessment System and StratX® Lung Analysis Platform are designed to assess and treat patients with severe emphysema/COPD who despite medical management are still profoundly symptomatic. Pulmonx received FDA premarket approval to commercialize the Zephyr Valve following its designation as a “breakthrough device.” The Zephyr Valve is commercially available in more than 25 countries, with over 100,000 valves used to treat more than 25,000 patients. For more information on the Zephyr Valves and the company, please visit www.Pulmonx.com.
Pulmonx®, Chartis®, StratX®, and Zephyr® are registered trademarks of Pulmonx Corporation.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005979/en/
CONTACT: Brian Johnston
Gilmartin Group
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SURGERY HEALTH MEDICAL DEVICES
SOURCE: Pulmonx Corporation
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 07/27/2022 04:05 PM/DISC: 07/27/2022 04:07 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005979/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.