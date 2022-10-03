Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice - Bare Performance Nutrition Launches Pumpkin Spice Whey Protein That Packs a Powerful Pumpkin Punch Without the Unwanted Calories

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022--
Pumpkin spice season is officially here, and Bare Performance Nutrition (BPN) is putting a healthier twist on this seasonal favorite with the launch of a limited-edition Pumpkin Spice Whey Protein, which offers nostalgic pumpkin spice flavors without excess sugar or calories.
"There is such a craze around Pumpkin Spice-everything that we not only knew we needed to, but had to, create our own version that tastes amazing but is a much healthier option. Our Pumpkin Spice Whey Protein is insanely delicious and still gives you all those nostalgic fall feelings. Your search for the perfect fall-flavored protein is over," said Nick Bare, founder and CEO of BPN.
BPN’s Pumpkin Spice offers a whey-casein protein blend containing 25 grams of protein per serving to help improve recovery and support muscle protein synthesis necessary to build lean muscle. It can be added to cold water, milk or milk substitute, smoothies, baking and more.
For over a decade, BPN has created high-quality supplements that bridge the gap between health and performance. The result? Great-tasting and effective performance supplements that are beneficial no matter where a person is in their fitness journey. BPN also offers the Bare Standard on all of its products - which requires all supplements undergo extensive testing to ensure every batch is free of prohibited substances and all protein levels listed on the label are accurate.
Offered for a limited time, BPN’s Pumpkin Spice Whey Protein is priced at $44.99 for 27 servings (per container) and is available for purchase at bareperformancenutrition.com, while supplies last.
For more information on the Pumpkin Spice Whey Protein and BPN’s full line-up of premium supplements, visit bareperformancenutrition.com.
About BPN
Founded by army veteran and fitness personality Nick Bare, Bare Performance Nutrition (BPN) creates high-quality nutrition supplements that help people bridge the gap between health and performance. BPN’s range of Informed Sports tested products include superfoods, pre-workout and protein supplements. Learn more at bareperformancenutrition.com.
