BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 28, 2021--
The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declared the following distributions.
|Ex Date
|Regular Distribution Per Share
|Fund
|Record Date
|Pay Date
|Class A
|Class B
|Class C
|Class R
|Class Y
|Class R5
|Class R6
|Class R3
|Class R4
|Putnam Global Income Trust 1
|12/28/2021
12/30/2021
PGGIX
PGLBX
PGGLX
PGBRX
PGGYX
PGGDX
PGGEX
N/A
N/A
*Investment Income
0.0170
0.0080
0.0090
0.0140
0.0200
0.0210
0.0210
N/A
N/A
|Putnam Retirement Advantage Maturity Fund
|12/28/2021
12/30/2021
POMGX
N/A
PLFGX
PAKYX
PAETX
PAHOX
PADLX
PAHMX
PAHNX
**Extra Taxable Income:
0.3190
N/A
0.3120
0.3150
0.3220
0.3220
0.3230
0.3180
0.3200
**Short Term Capital Gain:
0.1260
N/A
0.1260
0.1260
0.1260
0.1260
0.1260
0.1260
0.1260
**Long Term Capital Gain:
0.0310
N/A
0.0310
0.0310
0.0310
0.0310
0.0310
0.0310
0.0310
Total Distribution:
0.4760
0.4690
0.4720
0.4790
0.4790
0.4800
0.4750
0.4770
|Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund 2
|12/28/2021
12/30/2021
PRMAX
PRMLX
PRMCX
PRMKX
PRMYX
PACQX
PREWX
PACKX
PACPX
*Investment Income
0.0180
0.0070
0.0060
0.0120
0.0220
0.0220
0.0230
0.0160
0.0190
**Extra Taxable Income:
0.2190
0.2190
0.2190
0.2190
0.2190
0.2190
0.2190
0.2190
0.2190
**Long Term Capital Gain:
0.1840
0.1840
0.1840
0.1840
0.1840
0.1840
0.1840
0.1840
0.1840
Total Distribution:
0.4210
0.4100
0.4090
0.4150
0.4250
0.4250
0.4260
0.4190
0.4220
|1 Class A regular quarterly distributions were announced on the 11/19/21 press release.
|2 The Class A regular monthly distribution for Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund was announced on the 12/27/21 press release.
19(a) NOTICE
Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund
As of December 16, 2021, the fund had net realized and unrealized losses of $1.287 per share, of which $0.288. represents unrealized depreciation of portfolio securities.
Putnam Shareholders Contact: 1-800-225-1581
