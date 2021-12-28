BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 28, 2021--

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declared the following distributions.

Ex DateRegular Distribution Per Share
FundRecord DatePay DateClass AClass BClass CClass RClass YClass R5Class R6Class R3Class R4
 
Putnam Global Income Trust 112/28/2021

12/30/2021

PGGIX

PGLBX

PGGLX

PGBRX

PGGYX

PGGDX

PGGEX

N/A

N/A

*Investment Income

0.0170

0.0080

0.0090

0.0140

0.0200

0.0210

0.0210

N/A

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Retirement Advantage Maturity Fund12/28/2021

12/30/2021

POMGX

N/A

PLFGX

PAKYX

PAETX

PAHOX

PADLX

PAHMX

PAHNX

**Extra Taxable Income:

0.3190

N/A

0.3120

0.3150

0.3220

0.3220

0.3230

0.3180

0.3200

**Short Term Capital Gain:

0.1260

N/A

0.1260

0.1260

0.1260

0.1260

0.1260

0.1260

0.1260

**Long Term Capital Gain:

0.0310

N/A

0.0310

0.0310

0.0310

0.0310

0.0310

0.0310

0.0310

Total Distribution:

0.4760

 

0.4690

0.4720

0.4790

0.4790

0.4800

0.4750

0.4770

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund 212/28/2021

12/30/2021

PRMAX

PRMLX

PRMCX

PRMKX

PRMYX

PACQX

PREWX

PACKX

PACPX

*Investment Income

0.0180

0.0070

0.0060

0.0120

0.0220

0.0220

0.0230

0.0160

0.0190

**Extra Taxable Income:

0.2190

0.2190

0.2190

0.2190

0.2190

0.2190

0.2190

0.2190

0.2190

**Long Term Capital Gain:

0.1840

0.1840

0.1840

0.1840

0.1840

0.1840

0.1840

0.1840

0.1840

Total Distribution:

0.4210

0.4100

0.4090

0.4150

0.4250

0.4250

0.4260

0.4190

0.4220

 
 
1 Class A regular quarterly distributions were announced on the 11/19/21 press release.
2 The Class A regular monthly distribution for Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund was announced on the 12/27/21 press release.

19(a) NOTICE

Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund

As of December 16, 2021, the fund had net realized and unrealized losses of $1.287 per share, of which $0.288. represents unrealized depreciation of portfolio securities.

 

