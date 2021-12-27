BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 27, 2021--

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declared the following distributions.

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

RECORD
 DATE

PAYMENT
 DATE

Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund – Class A Shares (PRMAX)

$0.0180 per share investment income

12/28/21

12/30/21

 

