The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declared the following distributions.
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
RECORD
PAYMENT
Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund – Class A Shares (PRMAX)
$0.0180 per share investment income
12/28/21
12/30/21
