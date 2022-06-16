BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 16, 2022--
The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declared the following distributions.
|Ex Date
|Regular Distribution Per Share
|Fund
|Record Date
|Pay Date
Class B
Class C
Class M
Class R
Class Y
Class R5
Class R6
Class I
|Putnam Diversified Income Trust
|6/16/2022
|6/21/2022
PSIBX
PDVCX
PDVMX
PDVRX
PDVYX
N/A
PDVGX
N/A
Investment Income:
0.0150
0.0150
0.0180
0.0180
0.0200
N/A
0.0210
N/A
|Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Balanced Fund
|6/16/2022
|6/21/2022
PABBX
AABCX
N/A
PAARX
PABYX
PAADX
PAAEX
N/A
Investment Income:
0.0150
0.0180
N/A
0.0370
0.0550
0.0550
0.0580
N/A
|Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund
|6/16/2022
|6/21/2022
PACBX
PACCX
N/A
PACRX
PACYX
PACDX
PCCEX
N/A
Investment Income:
0.0070
0.0070
N/A
0.0110
0.0150
0.0150
0.0160
N/A
|Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund
|6/16/2022
|6/21/2022
PTRBX
PTRGX
N/A
PTRKX
PYTRX
N/A
PTREX
N/A
Investment Income:
0.0230
0.0200
N/A
0.0230
0.0270
N/A
0.0270
N/A
|Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund
|6/16/2022
|6/21/2022
N/A
PMOZX
N/A
N/A
PMOYX
N/A
PMOLX
PMOTX
Investment Income:
N/A
0.0280
N/A
N/A
0.0350
N/A
0.0350
0.0350
|Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund
|6/16/2022
|6/21/2022
PGSBX
PGVCX
N/A
PGVRX
PUSYX
N/A
POLYX
N/A
Investment Income:
0.0340
0.0350
N/A
0.0390
0.0430
N/A
0.0440
N/A
19(a) NOTICE
Mortgage Opportunities Fund
$0.003 per share of Mortgage Opportunities Fund’s dividend represents a return of capital. This is only an estimate for the current fund fiscal year based on information we have at this time. In January 2023, we will provide final information about all 2022 distributions for your tax filing.
If a fund’s dividend included an estimated distribution such as a return of capital or capital gain: For the purposes of this disclosure, a fund’s dividend sources are determined in accordance with accounting principles, which may vary from federal tax treatment. The sources of dividends are estimated at the time of declaration. Actual results may vary. Any non-taxable return of capital cannot be determined until after the end of the fund’s fiscal year. In January 2023, you will receive information as to the federal tax status of this and other distributions from the fund in the preceding calendar year.
