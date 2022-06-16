BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 16, 2022--

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declared the following distributions.

  Ex Date   Regular Distribution Per Share   
 Fund   Record Date   Pay Date  

Class B

 

Class C

 

Class M

 

Class R

 

Class Y

 

Class R5

 

Class R6

 

Class I

           
Putnam Diversified Income Trust  6/16/2022 6/21/2022 

PSIBX

 

PDVCX

 

PDVMX

 

PDVRX

 

PDVYX

 

N/A

 

PDVGX

 

N/A

 

Investment Income:

 

0.0150

 

0.0150

 

0.0180

 

0.0180

 

0.0200

 

N/A

 

0.0210

 

N/A

   

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Balanced Fund 6/16/2022 6/21/2022 

PABBX

 

AABCX

 

N/A

 

PAARX

 

PABYX

 

PAADX

 

PAAEX

 

N/A

 

Investment Income:

 

0.0150

 

0.0180

 

N/A

 

0.0370

 

0.0550

 

0.0550

 

0.0580

 

N/A

   

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund 6/16/2022 6/21/2022 

PACBX

 

PACCX

 

N/A

 

PACRX

 

PACYX

 

PACDX

 

PCCEX

 

N/A

 

Investment Income:

 

0.0070

 

0.0070

 

N/A

 

0.0110

 

0.0150

 

0.0150

 

0.0160

 

N/A

   

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund 6/16/2022 6/21/2022 

PTRBX

 

PTRGX

 

N/A

 

PTRKX

 

PYTRX

 

N/A

 

PTREX

 

N/A

 

Investment Income:

 

0.0230

 

0.0200

 

N/A

 

0.0230

 

0.0270

 

N/A

 

0.0270

 

N/A

   

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund  6/16/2022 6/21/2022 

N/A

 

PMOZX

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

PMOYX

 

N/A

 

PMOLX

 

PMOTX

 

Investment Income:

 

N/A

 

0.0280

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

0.0350

 

N/A

 

0.0350

 

0.0350

   

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund  6/16/2022 6/21/2022 

PGSBX

 

PGVCX

 

N/A

 

PGVRX

 

PUSYX

 

N/A

 

POLYX

 

N/A

 

Investment Income:

 

0.0340

 

0.0350

 

N/A

 

0.0390

 

0.0430

 

N/A

 

0.0440

 

N/A

19(a) NOTICE

Mortgage Opportunities Fund

$0.003 per share of Mortgage Opportunities Fund’s dividend represents a return of capital. This is only an estimate for the current fund fiscal year based on information we have at this time. In January 2023, we will provide final information about all 2022 distributions for your tax filing.

If a fund’s dividend included an estimated distribution such as a return of capital or capital gain: For the purposes of this disclosure, a fund’s dividend sources are determined in accordance with accounting principles, which may vary from federal tax treatment. The sources of dividends are estimated at the time of declaration. Actual results may vary. Any non-taxable return of capital cannot be determined until after the end of the fund’s fiscal year. In January 2023, you will receive information as to the federal tax status of this and other distributions from the fund in the preceding calendar year.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220616005904/en/

Putnam Shareholders Contact: 1-800-225-1581

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BANKING OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE

SOURCE: The Putnam Funds

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

PUB: 06/16/2022 03:27 PM/DISC: 06/16/2022 03:27 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220616005904/en

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

Trending Video

Recommended for you