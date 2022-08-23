BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022--

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declared the following distributions.

 
Ex Date

Regular Distribution Per Share

FundRecord DatePay DateClass B

Class C

Class M

Class R

Class YClass R5Class R6
 
Putnam High Yield Fund8/23/20228/25/2022

PHYBX

 

PHYLX

 

PHYMX

 

PFJAX

 

PHAYX

 

N/A

 

PHYUX

Investment Income

0.0180

 

0.0180

 

0.0200

 

0.0200

 

0.0220

 

N/A

 

0.0230

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Income Fund8/23/20228/25/2022

PNCBX

 

PUICX

 

PNCMX

 

PIFRX

 

PNCYX

 

PINFX

 

PINHX

Investment Income

0.0130

 

0.0130

 

0.0160

 

0.0160

 

0.0180

 

0.0190

 

0.0190

 

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005708/en/

Putnam Shareholders Contact: 1-800-225-1581

KEYWORD: MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE

SOURCE: The Putnam Funds

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

PUB: 08/23/2022 11:58 AM/DISC: 08/23/2022 11:58 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005708/en

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

