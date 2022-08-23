BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022--
The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declared the following distributions.
|Ex Date
Regular Distribution Per Share
|Fund
|Record Date
|Pay Date
|Class B
Class C
Class M
Class R
|Class Y
|Class R5
|Class R6
|Putnam High Yield Fund
|8/23/2022
|8/25/2022
PHYBX
PHYLX
PHYMX
PFJAX
PHAYX
N/A
PHYUX
Investment Income
0.0180
0.0180
0.0200
0.0200
0.0220
N/A
0.0230
|Putnam Income Fund
|8/23/2022
|8/25/2022
PNCBX
PUICX
PNCMX
PIFRX
PNCYX
PINFX
PINHX
Investment Income
0.0130
0.0130
0.0160
0.0160
0.0180
0.0190
0.0190
