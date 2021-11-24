BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 24, 2021--

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declared the following distributions.

 RECORD PAYMENT
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS DATE DATE
   
Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund – Class A Shares (PRMAX)    
$0.0190 per share investment income 11/26/21 11/30/21

 

