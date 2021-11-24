BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 24, 2021--
The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declared the following distributions.
|RECORD
|PAYMENT
|FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
|DATE
|DATE
|Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund – Class A Shares (PRMAX)
|$0.0190 per share investment income
|11/26/21
|11/30/21
