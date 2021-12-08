BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2021--

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declare the following distributions today.

 

 

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

RECORD
 DATE

 

PAYMENT
 DATE

  

Putnam Convertible Securities Fund– Class A Shares (PCONX)

 

$0.0320 per share investment income (b)

12/8/21

 

12/10/21

$1.7820 per share short-term capital gain

 

 

 

$5.2410 per share long-term capital gain

 

 

 

$7.0550 per share total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Convertible Securities Fund– Class B Shares (PCNBX)

 

 

 

$1.7820 per share short-term capital gain

12/8/21

 

12/10/21

$5.2410 per share long-term capital gain

 

 

 

$7.0230 per share total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Convertible Securities Fund – Class C Shares (PRCCX)

 

 

 

$1.7820 per share short-term capital gain

12/8/21

 

12/10/21

$5.2410 per share long-term capital gain

 

 

 

$7.0230 per share total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Convertible Securities Fund – Class R Shares (PCVRX)

 

 

 

$0.0080 per share investment income

12/8/21

 

12/10/21

$1.7820 per share short-term capital gain

 

 

 

$5.2410 per share long-term capital gain

 

 

 

$7.0310 per share total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Convertible Securities Fund – Class Y Shares (PCGYX)

 

 

 

$0.0530 per share investment income

12/8/21

 

12/10/21

$1.7820 per share short-term capital gain

 

 

 

$5.2410 per share long-term capital gain

 

 

 

$7.0760 per share total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Convertible Securities Fund – Class R6 Shares (PCNTX)

 

 

 

$0.0600 per share investment income

12/8/21

 

12/10/21

$1.7820 per share short-term capital gain

 

 

 

$5.2410 per share long-term capital gain

 

 

 

$7.0830 per share total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Convertible Securities Fund – Class I Shares (a)

 

 

 

$0.0610 per share investment income

12/8/21

 

12/10/21

$1.7820 per share short-term capital gain

 

 

 

$5.2410 per share long-term capital gain

 

 

 

$7.0840 per share total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Large Cap Value Fund - Class A Shares (PEYAX)

 

 

 

$0.0820 per share investment income (b)

12/8/21

 

12/10/21

$0.0470 per share short-term capital gain

 

 

 

$1.7980 per share long-term capital gain

 

 

 

$1.9270 per share total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Large Cap Value Fund - Class B Shares (PEQNX)

 

 

 

$0.0170 per share investment income

12/8/21

 

12/10/21

$0.0470 per share short-term capital gain

 

 

 

$1.7980 per share long-term capital gain

 

 

 

$1.8620 per share total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Large Cap Value Fund - Class C Shares (PEQCX)

 

 

 

$0.0230 per share investment income

12/8/21

 

12/10/21

$0.0470 per share short-term capital gain

 

 

 

$1.7980 per share long-term capital gain

 

 

 

$1.8680 per share total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Large Cap Value Fund - Class R Shares (PEQRX)

 

 

 

$0.0620 per share investment income

12/8/21

 

12/10/21

$0.0470 per share short-term capital gain

 

 

 

$1.7980 per share long-term capital gain

 

 

 

$1.9070 per share total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Large Cap Value Fund - Class Y Shares (PEIYX)

 

 

 

$0.1020 per share investment income

12/8/21

 

12/10/21

$0.0470 per share short-term capital gain

 

 

 

$1.7980 per share long-term capital gain

 

 

 

$1.9470 per share total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Large Cap Value Fund - Class R5 Shares (PEQLX)

 

 

 

$0.1020 per share investment income

12/8/21

 

12/10/21

$0.0470 per share short-term capital gain

 

 

 

$1.7980 per share long-term capital gain

 

 

 

$1.9470 per share total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Large Cap Value Fund - Class R6 Shares (PEQSX)

 

 

 

$0.1100 per share investment income

12/8/21

 

12/10/21

$0.0470 per share short-term capital gain

 

$1.7980 per share long-term capital gain

 

$1.9550 per share total

 

(a) Quotron symbol pending

(b) Class A regular quarterly distributions were announced on the 11/19/21 press release.

