The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declare the following distributions today.
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
RECORD
PAYMENT
Putnam Convertible Securities Fund– Class A Shares (PCONX)
$0.0320 per share investment income (b)
12/8/21
12/10/21
$1.7820 per share short-term capital gain
$5.2410 per share long-term capital gain
$7.0550 per share total
Putnam Convertible Securities Fund– Class B Shares (PCNBX)
$1.7820 per share short-term capital gain
12/8/21
12/10/21
$5.2410 per share long-term capital gain
$7.0230 per share total
Putnam Convertible Securities Fund – Class C Shares (PRCCX)
$1.7820 per share short-term capital gain
12/8/21
12/10/21
$5.2410 per share long-term capital gain
$7.0230 per share total
Putnam Convertible Securities Fund – Class R Shares (PCVRX)
$0.0080 per share investment income
12/8/21
12/10/21
$1.7820 per share short-term capital gain
$5.2410 per share long-term capital gain
$7.0310 per share total
Putnam Convertible Securities Fund – Class Y Shares (PCGYX)
$0.0530 per share investment income
12/8/21
12/10/21
$1.7820 per share short-term capital gain
$5.2410 per share long-term capital gain
$7.0760 per share total
Putnam Convertible Securities Fund – Class R6 Shares (PCNTX)
$0.0600 per share investment income
12/8/21
12/10/21
$1.7820 per share short-term capital gain
$5.2410 per share long-term capital gain
$7.0830 per share total
Putnam Convertible Securities Fund – Class I Shares (a)
$0.0610 per share investment income
12/8/21
12/10/21
$1.7820 per share short-term capital gain
$5.2410 per share long-term capital gain
$7.0840 per share total
Putnam Large Cap Value Fund - Class A Shares (PEYAX)
$0.0820 per share investment income (b)
12/8/21
12/10/21
$0.0470 per share short-term capital gain
$1.7980 per share long-term capital gain
$1.9270 per share total
Putnam Large Cap Value Fund - Class B Shares (PEQNX)
$0.0170 per share investment income
12/8/21
12/10/21
$0.0470 per share short-term capital gain
$1.7980 per share long-term capital gain
$1.8620 per share total
Putnam Large Cap Value Fund - Class C Shares (PEQCX)
$0.0230 per share investment income
12/8/21
12/10/21
$0.0470 per share short-term capital gain
$1.7980 per share long-term capital gain
$1.8680 per share total
Putnam Large Cap Value Fund - Class R Shares (PEQRX)
$0.0620 per share investment income
12/8/21
12/10/21
$0.0470 per share short-term capital gain
$1.7980 per share long-term capital gain
$1.9070 per share total
Putnam Large Cap Value Fund - Class Y Shares (PEIYX)
$0.1020 per share investment income
12/8/21
12/10/21
$0.0470 per share short-term capital gain
$1.7980 per share long-term capital gain
$1.9470 per share total
Putnam Large Cap Value Fund - Class R5 Shares (PEQLX)
$0.1020 per share investment income
12/8/21
12/10/21
$0.0470 per share short-term capital gain
$1.7980 per share long-term capital gain
$1.9470 per share total
Putnam Large Cap Value Fund - Class R6 Shares (PEQSX)
$0.1100 per share investment income
12/8/21
12/10/21
$0.0470 per share short-term capital gain
$1.7980 per share long-term capital gain
$1.9550 per share total
(a) Quotron symbol pending
(b) Class A regular quarterly distributions were announced on the 11/19/21 press release.
