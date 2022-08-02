BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022--

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions on July 29, 2022.

RECORD/

PAYMENT

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EXDATE

DATE

 

 

 

Putnam Convertible Securities Fund– Class A Shares (PCONX)

$0.0440 per share investment income

9/8/22

9/12/22

 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Balanced Fund– Class A Shares (PABAX)

$0.0460 per share investment income

9/16/22

9/20/22

 

 

 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund– Class A Shares (PACAX)

$0.0130 per share investment income

8/18/22

8/22/22

 

9/16/22

9/20/22

 

 

 

Putnam Diversified Income Trust – Class A Shares (PDINX)

$0.0220 per share investment income

8/18/22

8/22/22

 

9/16/22

9/20/22

 

 

 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class A Shares (PTRNX)

$0.0300 per share investment income

8/18/22

8/22/22

 

9/16/22

9/20/22

 

 

 

George Putnam Balanced Fund – Class A Shares (PGEOX)

$0.0410 per share investment income

8/26/22

8/30/22

 

 

 

Putnam Global Income Trust – Class A Shares (PGGIX)

$0.0170 per share investment income

8/26/22

8/30/22

 

 

 

Putnam High Yield Fund– Class A Shares (PHYIX)

 

 

$0.0210 per share investment income

8/23/22

8/25/22

 

9/22/22

9/26/22

 

 

 

Putnam Income Fund – Class A Shares (PINCX)

$0.0170 per share investment income

8/23/22

8/25/22

 

9/22/22

9/26/22

 

 

 

Putnam Large Cap Value Fund – Class A Shares (PEYAX)

$0.0890 per share investment income

9/8/22

9/12/22

 

 

 

Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund – Class A Shares (PMORX)

$0.0330 per share investment income

8/18/22

8/22/22

 

9/16/22

9/20/22

 

 

 

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund – Class A Shares (PGSIX)

 

 

$0.0410 per share investment income

8/18/22

8/22/22

 

9/16/22

9/20/22

 

