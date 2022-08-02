BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022--
The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions on July 29, 2022.
RECORD/
PAYMENT
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
EXDATE
DATE
Putnam Convertible Securities Fund– Class A Shares (PCONX)
$0.0440 per share investment income
9/8/22
9/12/22
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Balanced Fund– Class A Shares (PABAX)
$0.0460 per share investment income
9/16/22
9/20/22
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund– Class A Shares (PACAX)
$0.0130 per share investment income
8/18/22
8/22/22
9/16/22
9/20/22
Putnam Diversified Income Trust – Class A Shares (PDINX)
$0.0220 per share investment income
8/18/22
8/22/22
9/16/22
9/20/22
Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class A Shares (PTRNX)
$0.0300 per share investment income
8/18/22
8/22/22
9/16/22
9/20/22
George Putnam Balanced Fund – Class A Shares (PGEOX)
$0.0410 per share investment income
8/26/22
8/30/22
Putnam Global Income Trust – Class A Shares (PGGIX)
$0.0170 per share investment income
8/26/22
8/30/22
Putnam High Yield Fund– Class A Shares (PHYIX)
$0.0210 per share investment income
8/23/22
8/25/22
9/22/22
9/26/22
Putnam Income Fund – Class A Shares (PINCX)
$0.0170 per share investment income
8/23/22
8/25/22
9/22/22
9/26/22
Putnam Large Cap Value Fund – Class A Shares (PEYAX)
$0.0890 per share investment income
9/8/22
9/12/22
Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund – Class A Shares (PMORX)
$0.0330 per share investment income
8/18/22
8/22/22
9/16/22
9/20/22
Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund – Class A Shares (PGSIX)
$0.0410 per share investment income
8/18/22
8/22/22
9/16/22
9/20/22
