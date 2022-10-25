BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022--
The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.
FUND
MONTHLY
EX DATE -
PAYMENT
Putnam RetirementReady Maturity
.027
10/26/22
10/28/22
Putnam Retirement Advantage Maturity
.002
10/26/22
10/28/22
