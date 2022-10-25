BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022--

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.

FUND

MONTHLY
 DISTRIBUTION
 PER SHARE

EX DATE -
RECORD
 DATE

PAYMENT
 DATE

Putnam RetirementReady Maturity
Fund – Class A (PRMAX)

.027

10/26/22

10/28/22

Putnam Retirement Advantage Maturity
Fund – Class A (POMGX)

.002

10/26/22

10/28/22

 

